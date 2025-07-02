Trading sun loungers for sleep scores, recovery tools and deeper resilience is the new playbook for optimizing and sustaining success.

Summer used to signal a slowdown. It was a time to unplug, travel for vacation and maybe answer emails poolside. But for most entrepreneurs and executives I know, including myself, "slowing down" feels more like a slogan than a reality.

Amidst growing businesses, leading teams and showing up for family, it's not easy to slow down, even during the summer. It often takes me a few days to truly unwind when I travel. I still take the occasional call or respond to emails, but on my own terms and I'm okay with that, as I love my work.

Still, there's a unique kind of rest that comes from trusting your team, stepping back and creating space to reset. This summer, I'm leaning into that space with more intention, and I know I'm not the only one craving it.

More founders and leaders I know are choosing experiences that go beyond the usual beach vacation and endless cocktails. They are seeking out wellness-focused getaways, nature-based challenges and science-backed ways to recharge both body and mind. It's not about indulgence - it's about intention. Over the years, I've embraced this approach in my own life and encouraged other leaders to do the same, because the return on energy is real.

Wellness travel is not just trending. It is reshaping the entire hospitality industry. Although wellness trips made up less than 8% of all travel in 2023, they accounted for nearly 18% of worldwide tourism spending. Global wellness tourism is projected to exceed $1.3 trillion by 2028, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors in travel.

Far beyond a spa day, this new wave of "med-cations" blends rest and recovery with diagnostics, performance tools and even light medical treatments. Executives are spending 30–60% more on trips built around movement, mindfulness and full-body optimization. In the U.S. alone, wellness travelers now account for over a third of total tourism spending. I don't consider this a fringe wellness whim; I see it as a strategic investment in resilience, clarity and leadership.

Hospitality brands are racing to meet demand. Hotels are upgrading experiences with IV drips, circadian lighting, recovery pods and personalized fitness programming. Equinox Hotels now includes menopause protocols. Four Seasons Maui offers stem cell therapy. SIRO Hotels is developing training-meets-recovery resorts. These are not "pampering perks," but more proactive tools for those of us who want to lead and live well.

I recently spoke with Mark Rivers, the CEO of Canyon Ranch and a seasoned hospitality and property development executive who has been on a fierce wellness journey of his own. Since stepping into the CEO role in 2023, he's made it a priority to improve his sleep, manage the stress of leading 1,400 employees and optimize his physical health as he approaches 60.

He has taken up rucking, tennis and strength training, introduced hydration protocols (yes, electrolytes before caffeine), and leaned into journaling and integrative care. As guest number one of Canyon Ranch's Longevity8 program, he shared how the combination of expert support, from dietitians to doctors to sleep specialists, has helped him find his own rhythm and resilience.

"I feel like I'm transforming my health as I'm transforming the company," he shared.

Image Credit: Canyon Ranch

This level of depth is what sets Canyon Ranch apart: a focus on mental health, spiritual wellness and outdoor activity as catalysts for longevity. Their Longevity8 Retreat and M/Power Menopause Retreats are great examples of how wellness travel is becoming more personalized, science-driven and transformational.

Another resort that impressed me is SHA Wellness in Mexico and Spain. What began as a personal family mission is now one of the most respected names in wellness hospitality. Inspired by his father's recovery through integrative medicine, Alejandro Bataller helped turn SHA into a world-renowned destination for high-performance individuals who want to feel sharper, age stronger and live longer, and is backed by both nature and science.

From advanced diagnostics and peptides to brain optimization and hormonal balance, SHA's model reflects a new frontier in wellness travel, one where longevity isn't just a concept, but a measurable, high-impact investment. With programs starting around $5,000 per week and a return rate of over 50%, guests clearly see the value.

Alejandro told me, "We've lived this lifestyle long before it became popular—and now, the world is catching up."

Alejandro believes the real ROI isn't just physical. It's cognitive clarity, emotional resilience and the ability to lead with more presence and intention. As an entrepreneur, I always ask: Is the investment worth it? For leaders navigating high-stakes decisions, growing companies and managing people, the answer might be yes.

What's the cost of poor sleep, burnout or constant reactivity? And what would it be worth to operate from a place of grounded energy and long-term clarity? The best leaders I know are the ones who can regulate their internal state, and that regulation doesn't come from doing more. It comes from recovering better.

The conversations with both Mark and Alejandro left me with a powerful thought: If more companies embraced this kind of wellness, you'd see a massive uptick in productivity. If this article inspires even one founder or executive to explore a longevity retreat, maybe that ripple effect carries into their teams, families and work. Because sharing the wealth isn't just financial, sometimes, it looks like bringing back the energy, tools and perspective to help others thrive, too.

Of course, not everyone has the time or budget for a week-long wellness retreat. And that's okay. Some of the most powerful ways to recharge don't require travel at all. I rely on what I call "joy snacks" — small, intentional moments throughout the day to protect my energy. That might be a walking meeting, stretching during a call or taking a real lunch break with my kids.

For others, it could be a 10-minute breathwork session or a quick game of pickleball. Even swapping your second coffee for electrolytes or creatine can be a game-changer. I've found huge returns from setting phone boundaries during early workouts and scheduling movement into my mornings. Whether it's journaling, walking your dog or quietly sipping coffee, own your reset.

Wellness isn't about opting out. It's about opting in to better leadership, clearer thoughts and a more aligned life. You do not have to overhaul everything. You simply have to start with intention.

Because the truth is, energy is your real competitive advantage. And this summer, it's worth protecting.