Once reserved for bodybuilders, creatine is now gaining traction among entrepreneurs and wellness seekers. The science is compelling, and the benefits go far beyond muscle gains.

Although creatine is having a moment (in the WSJ and NYT in the last two weeks), it's far from new. It's one of the most widely studied supplements in the world, and yet, for years, it's been pigeonholed as a go-to for male bodybuilders and hardcore gym rats.

It's time to break that stereotype.

As an entrepreneur who prioritizes high performance across business, life and fitness, I'm fortunate to have helped launch and continue to work with some of the world's best supplement and nutrition companies. Using that knowledge and experience, I'm consistently testing science-backed ways to boost my energy, stay sharp and recover faster.

Creatine has become a daily staple in my routine for exactly those reasons, and I'm not alone. Recent data shows that the creatine market is growing rapidly, projected to reach over $500 million globally by 2028, with surging interest from women, wellness leaders and longevity scientists.

Creatine is also Amazon's fastest-growing supplement, with sales surging 65% year over year to $241.7M in 2023. In-person retail sales have jumped nearly 50% per SPINS data.

Let's back up for a second and address the question: What is creatine, really?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound made in our liver, kidneys and pancreas. It is stored primarily in our muscles and used as a quick energy source, helping to regenerate ATP (aka your body's energy currency). While we do get some creatine from foods like red meat and fish, most people, especially women, don't get optimal amounts through diet alone.

Most studies recommend supplementing with 3-5 grams per day to reap benefits beyond physical performance. Think brain health, energy production, muscle recovery and even mood support. Creatine may not be for everyone, especially those affected by bloating or water retention, and it's not recommended for individuals with kidney conditions or certain cancers. Most challenging is dialing in the dosage, and below are my personal experiences having taken creatine for over two years.

I started taking creatine regularly when I helped launch Momentous, a science-based, rigorously tested and NSF-certified brand that Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Stacy Sims are associated with. Throughout all of my learnings with the company, specifically about how it could potentially support lean muscle mass, energy and brain function, I got curious. So far, creatine has delivered.

Since adding 5 grams of creatine monohydrate to my morning routine, typically in a post-workout shake or an electrolyte drink, I've noticed:

Faster recovery after workouts (I bounce back quicker from heavy lifts or long rides)

after workouts (I bounce back quicker from heavy lifts or long rides) Improved body composition (I am leaner and stronger)

(I am leaner and stronger) More steady energy throughout the day, and I don't drink caffeine post-workout

throughout the day, and I don't drink caffeine post-workout Better brain clarity even on days when my brain is all over the place (Hello, entrepreneurial life!)

Is it safe?

Despite lingering myths, study after study confirms that creatine does not cause kidney damage in healthy individuals. But not all creatine is created equal, and I urge you to research the companies you buy from. Kylene Bogden, MS, RD, sports performance dietitian for the Cleveland Cavaliers and co-founder of FWDFuel, has a guide listing the most reputable supplement companies.

Athletes aside, creatine is backed by hundreds of peer-reviewed studies that point to its benefits not just for athletes, but for everyday high performers. After age 30, we start losing muscle mass at a rate of 3–8% per decade. Creatine helps slow that decline.

A 2024 meta-analysis in Nutrients found that creatine supplementation combined with resistance training significantly increased lean muscle mass in older adults, particularly postmenopausal women. Even without a rigorous gym routine, creatine helps muscles perform better, so your walks, Peloton rides and yoga flows become more effective.

Creatine has also been shown to support bone density and help improve bone mineral content when paired with strength training. This is critical for both men and women looking to age actively and prevent osteoporosis.

Two years ago, my bone density scan revealed osteoporosis, and today, at age 48, I am out of the osteoporosis range, that zone and my T-scores, a measure of bone density, have improved. Note that I have also integrated calcium, Vitamin D, jump training and more carbohydrates to improve my bone health.

Creatine's positive effects on the brain

One of the most exciting emerging benefits of creatine is its effect on the brain. Research published in Frontiers and PubMed shows that creatine may enhance memory, focus and overall brain function, especially under stress or sleep deprivation. In one study, perimenopausal women reported better verbal memory and reduced brain fog after just 16 weeks of creatine use.

Lastly, creatine has even shown promise in supporting mood and mental health. Studies in Translational Psychiatry found that creatine supplementation enhanced the effectiveness of antidepressant treatments and lowered symptoms of depression when paired with talk therapy.

If you decide to try creatine, consult with your doctor or dietitian first. Creatine can be taken at any time of the day, and it will not make you "bulky" unless you are lifting extremely heavy weights. Most women I have recommended it to and experts I've spoken to about it find that women feel more sculpted and toned.

As business owners and leaders, we put a premium on productivity, focus and resilience. We optimize our calendars, our teams, our strategies, so why not optimize our bodies, too?

Whether you're recovering from intense workouts, trying to maintain muscle mass through midlife, managing sleep deprivation or just want a little more energy and clarity to power through your day, creatine might just be the supplement you didn't know you needed.

The science is there. The benefits are real. And for me, it's become a quiet daily habit with measurable returns. Just remember that creatine isn't a shortcut nor a magic pill. It's one supplement to a bigger lifestyle equation.

As I've covered in other stories, move your body, get some sunlight, eat real foods, find community and prioritize sleep. Creatine just might just help you level up!