In 2020, I shared 11 podcasts around health and wellness to help keep entrepreneurs calm and inspired in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. I tend to listen to podcasts on walks, when working out, while cooking and even while driving. While I enjoy many of the more established podcasts such as Jay Shetty, Dr. Mark Hyman and TED Health, below I share 8 of the newer and most informative podcasts and hosts that are on the rise. If you're looking for inspiration, education, and actionable tips to level up your health, try out one or a few of the shows below.

1. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab is hosted by Dr. Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., and tenured Professor in the Department of Neurobiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. While this one can get nitty gritty on brain function and science, Dr. Huberman's knows how to simplify his content and break it down into very "digestible" bites of information. His podcast is ranked in the Top 25 of all podcasts globally and is often ranked #1 in the Science, Education and Health & Fitness categories. Some interesting shows of Dr. Huberman's include Heat & Sauna for Health, Alcohol and Your Health, Perfect Your Sleep and Enhance Your Immune System. If you're curious, try the Bonus Episode from August 17, 2022 which is a live event where Dr. Huberman answers questions about his own supplements routine, how social media is changing our brains, ice baths and his favorite brain hacks for doing hard things.

2. The Gabby Reece Show

The Gabby Reece Show is hosted by Gabrielle Reece, Olympic volleyball legend, New York Times best-selling author, corporate speaker, mother and wife to big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton. I know Gabby personally and will attest that she is just as real, raw and genuine in person as she is on her shows. Gabby speaks with leading experts in health and fitness, but she also goes deep into relationships, including the ones with her husband and two daughters. Also a former model and entrepreneur (she co-founded two companies with her husband), Gabby dives into the hardships of parenting, entrepreneurship, adversity and multiple business-related topics. She speaks from the heart and hopes to enlighten listeners with actionable takeaways.

3. The Art of Being Well With Dr. Will Cole

The Art of Being Well with Dr. Will Cole launched in January of 2021 and is already one of the leaders in the space. Dr. Cole, DNM, IFMCP, DC is a leading functional medicine expert who launched one of the first functional medicine telehealth centers in the world. From intermittent fasting to hormone imbalances to autoimmune conditions and more, Dr. Cole believes "wellness is a sacred art" and this is expressed in the lightness and grace with which he approaches wellness. Dr. Cole loves his peanut butter and treats and even offers a healthier alcohol guide for his fans, as he too, enjoys his occasional cocktail or glass of wine. Also a New York Times best-selling author, he most recently released "Gut Feelings: Healing The Shame Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel." If you're unsure of where to begin and can relate to Peloton, I loved episode 114 from September 5th, 2022 with Rebecca Kennedy. You may just be giving pilates a try!

4. The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show

The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show is hosted by Washington University fellowship-trained physician who works with audiences, including Navy SEALs teams, Green Berets, Army Rangers and other Special Operations Military. I've had the pleasure of connecting with Dr. Lyon and she's a wealth of knowledge on all things metabolism, strength and energy. Because of her, I eat significantly more protein than I used to. Her methodology is Muscle-Centric Medicineâwhich is designed to improve muscle health through a protein smart diet, resulting in long-term health, restoring the metabolism, weight loss, increased strength and increased energy. If you're skeptical, download her free guide to her Lyon Protocol or have a listen to one of her shows. Launched in May of 2022, this show has quickly climbed the Apple Podcast ratings and Dr. Lyons has been a guest on multiple podcasts and TV Shows. She believes muscles drive the metabolism and are the key to life-long weight loss.

5. Redefining Yoga by LYT Yoga

Redefining Yoga by LYT Yoga has 4.9 out of 5 stars because it really is, that good. Imagine if Yoga and Physical Therapy got married and had a baby. That's exactly what Lara Heimann developed with LYT Yoga which she refers to as "Smart Yoga Developed By a Physical Therapist." I know Lara, have taken several of her classes and have become a convert because this type of yoga has helped me move better and feel better. With a BA from Duke University, an MS in Physical Therapy, also from Duke and a Neurodevelopment Training Certificate through Stanford University, Lara teaches us about body awareness and mechanics that most yoga practices do not cover. Her solo episodes and guests discuss topics across mind and body connection, smarter movement patterns, the courage to change, discipline and confidence to pursue your goals.

6. The Optimal Body Podcast

The Optimal Body Podcast offers body tips and content to help us better understand our bodies, relieve pain and restrictions and comprehend what "optimal" means in our own bodies. Co-hosted by one of the top physical therapists in the US, Dr. Jen Esquer, this show is a go-to resource spanning across tight hips, workplace ergonomics, creaky knees, foot mobility and how nutrition and breathwork connect to all of this. I personally use Dr. Jen's mobility app as a daily tool for pre-workout warm-ups, middle-of-day mobility, core stabilization and breathwork. As convenient and effective as her 7-20 minute mobility routines are, the podcasts follow a similar bite-size format, delivered in charismatic voices akin to speaking with good friends. Dr. Jen and her co-host husband, Dr. Dominic share their own physical challenges and limitations while educating us on how to be more balanced, whether massage therapy guns actually work and how to address conditions from tendonitis to joint pain to specific injuries.

7. The Big Silence

The Big Silence is hosted by my long-time friend Karena Dawn, mental health advocate, co-founder of a multi-million dollar fitness and wellness platform, ToneItUp, investor and New York Times best-selling author of her book, The Big Silence. "Where there is darkness, there is an immense opportunity for light," says Dawn, who launched The Big Silence in early 2022 with a goal to normalize conversations around mental health and to empower individuals to share their stories and turn their challenges into triumphs. Despite her very positive, genuine, motivational and caring disposition, Karena experienced profound trauma and grief growing up. Her mother was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia which led Karena to experience repressed emotions of guilt, shame, depression and eventually a suicide attempt growing up. Yet Karena was able to find deep joy and she shares this throughout her episodes. Episode #5 entitled How to Have More Happy Days with Spirit Junkie and who Oprah named as a "New Thought Leader" Gabrielle Bernstein is one of my favorites from this show.

8. Foodtrainers

Foodtrainers is for the no-nonsense, give-it-to-me-in-30 minutes-or-less listener fascinated by specific nutrition questions. Hosted New York city based dietitian and author, Lauren Slayton M.S. R.D., Slayton is blunt yet entertaining and tackles specific topics such as Should We Stop Drinking Alcohol, Are You Getting Enough Protein, Top Nutrition Trends, The Best Diet for Your Brain and her favorite nutrition snacks and pantry staples. Slayton shares her own personal hacks for travel, weight loss, sleep and breaks down what she seems to consider "woo woo" in the world of nutrition. Slayton has been featured on most major TV Networks, is a contributor to Bobbi Brown's platform, JustBobbi.com, and is a brilliant recipe developer. This woman is no BS, brilliant and very enlightening.

If you're reading Entrepreneur.com, it's because you strive daily to be a better version of yourself. I share these podcasts in hopes of motivating and educating, and even challenging you to use a podcast as an excuse to get out for a walk. I have found that sometimes I step out for a twenty-minute walk and stay out for an hour because a podcast keeps me captivated.