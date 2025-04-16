By bringing the same execution principles I apply in business into my personal life, I've discovered that true leadership hinges on integrity and that achieving lasting results requires a holistic approach to life, not just a focus on strategy.

For much of my adult life, I've lived in two worlds.

In one world, I was the CEO — executing complex strategies, growing a company, coaching leaders and speaking on global stages about how to scale with less drama. In the other world, I was someone who couldn't seem to solve one of the most basic personal challenges: managing my weight.

Since my 30s, I have struggled with my health. I would lose a few pounds — and then gain them back. Start a diet, abandon it. Join a gym, stop going. And each time, I'd tell myself I was too busy running a company to focus on myself.

But one day, I had a conversation that changed everything. A friend — also a CEO — asked me a simple question: "Why don't you treat your health like your business?"

That hit me hard.

Because the truth is, I had the knowledge and tools. I coach leaders every day on how to execute and scale using agile methodologies and disciplined execution. I help companies go from chaos to clarity. I know how to build sustainable systems and create accountability.

What if I stopped separating the personal and professional? What if I applied the same disciplines I use in business to my own health?

That became the beginning of my transformation.

Business execution, personal results

There's a popular saying in our world: "Ideas are easy — execution is everything."

In business, execution is where growth lives or dies. Over the years, I've seen companies explode or implode based on how well they follow three core disciplines of execution:

Clarity of priorities and goals Visibility through a dashboard Rhythm through regular check-ins

When I finally committed to my health, I decided to put these same three principles into action.

1. Set a clear and specific goal

In business, we teach leaders that clarity beats cleverness. You can't just say, "I want to grow." You have to define how much, by when, and why it matters. Only then does execution have meaning.

For years, I told myself, "I want to lose weight." But that's like a CEO saying, "We want to increase revenue." Vague, safe, non-committal.

So, I changed it.

I set a clear goal: I want to lose 10 kilos in 90 days. Not just to look better — but to feel lighter, sleep better and have the energy to lead, speak, travel and serve my community.

Once I made that shift, everything became easier. I had a direction, a target, and a deadline. Most importantly, I had something I could commit to.

2. Create a dashboard to track progress

One of the biggest reasons companies drift off course is the absence of real-time visibility. Without data, decisions are based on assumptions and feelings, not facts. That's why dashboards are so important. They tell the truth.

So, I built a personal dashboard.

It wasn't fancy — it was just a spreadsheet at first — but it tracked the metrics that mattered: weight, workouts, meals, sleep and energy levels. I looked at it weekly, just like I would for a business report.

Some weeks, I gained weight, and some days, I missed workouts. But instead of beating myself up, I reviewed the dashboard like a CEO would: What changed? What's working? What do I need to adjust?

The data removed the drama. I didn't need to feel frustrated — I needed to be strategic. That shift in mindset helped me stay consistent and focused.

3. Establish a meeting rhythm

Every healthy company has a meeting rhythm. Daily huddles, weekly check-ins, monthly strategy reviews. These meetings create alignment, accountability, and momentum.

Why wouldn't I do the same for my health?

So, I did. I added structure to what used to be chaos. I set weekly check-ins with myself. Every Sunday, I reviewed my progress, identified patterns, and planned the week ahead. I also involved others — my wife helped plan meals and activities, and I met regularly with a health coach for accountability.

This rhythm gave my personal life the same cadence I've always depended on professionally. It kept me grounded. And most importantly, it made the process feel manageable.

The results — and the real lesson

I lost the weight.

But more than that, I regained a sense of control.

My energy improved, and my sleep became more restful. I showed up with more presence in meetings, on stage, and at home. I started to feel like I was scaling myself, not just my business.

That's the real lesson here: Execution isn't just a business strategy — it's a life strategy.

We often compartmentalize what we learn. We separate our roles — leader, partner, parent, friend — as if the tools we use in one area can't benefit the others. But the truth is, the best business strategies are deeply human strategies. They work because they create clarity, structure and commitment — things we all need in every area of life.

In the end, this journey taught me something more than just about weight loss — it was about integrity.

To lead others, we must first lead ourselves. To scale a company without losing your mind or your health, you have to align your whole self. That means applying the same wisdom, discipline, and care to your personal life that you do in your business.

The tools are already in your hands. You have to choose to use them everywhere.

Whether you're building a company or a healthier version of yourself, the path is the same: clear goals, visible progress, and disciplined execution.

That's how you scale with less drama — and more impact.