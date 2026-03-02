A New Assessment Is Helping Entrepreneurs Identify Strengths They Didn’t Know They Had

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs spend a lot of time making decisions about everyone else’s role, but it can be surprisingly hard to get the same clarity about where you do your best work. The Pigment Career Self-Discovery Assessment is meant to give founders that missing snapshot, so you can see exactly how you add the most value to your business. Right now, it’s also only $50 (reg. $99.99).

What does the Career Self-Discovery Assessment do?

This is a one-time assessment that takes about 18 minutes. You answer 120 short, scenario-based questions online, and within 24 hours, you get a 36-page PDF report in your inbox. Behind the scenes, Pigment measures 82 workplace traits tied to how you think, what motivates you, and how you tend to make decisions when things get messy, which is most days when you run a company.

Your results start with a working style, such as Accelerator, Analyst, Harmonizer, or Pragmatist, with plain language about how that shows up when you are leading, hiring, or working with clients. The report highlights your top ten strengths and connects them to specific situations, like sales calls, product decisions, or team meetings, so you can see where you should be front and center and where you might be better off delegating.

Pigment also maps which types of work give you energy and which quietly burn you out. It looks at Analytical, Creative, Integrative, Influential, and Operational work, then shows how each aligns with your natural pattern. That can help you decide whether you should be driving strategy, building systems, closing deals, or doing something else entirely, and where it makes sense to hire or outsource first.

You also get a section on blind spots, the natural flip side of your strengths, with simple strategies to keep them from getting in the way of your team or your growth. There is guidance on how you work with other styles, what you bring to a small team, and how to explain your values and needs so people understand how to work with you.

You complete the assessment in a browser on desktop or mobile, redeem your code within 30 days, and keep lifetime access to your results. Your data stays private, is not sold or shared, and can be deleted if you ask.

For an entrepreneur trying to decide what to take on, what to hand off, and which direction to grow, this gives you a concrete picture of how you work so you can make cleaner calls.

Right now, it’s only $49.99 to get the Career Self-Discovery Assessment, but it won’t stay that way.

Career Self-Discovery Assessment: One-Time Purchase

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.