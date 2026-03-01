Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I played Division I football at the University of Pennsylvania and studied at the esteemed Wharton School of Business. I vividly remember the anxiety among brilliant minds chasing scarce opportunities, usually settling for banking or consulting jobs, trading self-discovery for cash and prestige. The benefits were clear. Gain industry expertise, build networks and land a C-suite role or pursue startup glory. Sure, some nailed it, but times have changed. Inflation squeezes capital, bureaucracy blocks outsiders and consultants are stuck, ironically seeking their own advice.

Consulting has lost its edge, but the writing has been on the wall for a while. These firms shaped America’s economy, advising on deals and operations like manual AI models, with clients paying billions for efficiency. Consultants possess great organizational skills but lack creativity, the one skill AI can’t replicate. LLMs handle rote tasks in fields like consulting or law, putting their value propositions in question in real-time. At best, jobs get easier; at worst, the industry dies, devouring roles along the way. Here’s why Gen Z should ditch consulting and chase creativity instead.

Regressing to the mean, know what I mean?

Ben Affleck nailed it in a recent interview: AI is a race to mediocrity, churning out predictable slop from vast data. This mirrors consulting’s effect on young professionals — turning them into human algorithms lacking ingenuity. They’re the original AIs, but the difference is that it’s far more difficult and costly to reprogram a human. Plus, you can’t fake imagination. That’s a founder’s superpower. Below lies three reasons why consulting is a dead-end in 2026:

Consultants thrive on structure; entrepreneurs thrive on freedom. Consultants are process-oriented; they diagnose, assess and implement, specifically in that order. Entrepreneurship? Pure chaos. Be it endless iteration, pitching and navigating mercurial markets, laws, ethics and politics, the founder journey is literally what you make it. In fact, true founders thrive off it. Experience is a great teacher, but it’s no substitute for imagination. Most of the problems founders focus on have yet to be properly recognized and diagnosed, much less addressed. Because of this, entrepreneurs must forge their own paths in the absence of guidance or precedent. Consultants apply drilled solutions to familiar problems while trembling in the face of ambiguity and chaos. Unfortunately, real life’s a test you can’t study for. Not everyone’s capable of fending for themselves. Building companies is capital-intensive, especially for big ideas. It’s hard enough getting things done when the stars align, but your “why” and love for entrepreneurship often manifest in the midst of pressure and depleting resources. Some of the world’s most prosperous companies were on the brink of insolvency and failure before finding their stride. In order to win, one must weather inevitable chaos.

Consulting’s value proposition is under fire. AI is better and more cost-effective for most tasks. Firms like McKinsey are already anticipating AI’s disruption by quietly reducing their workforce with “incentives” to cushion the hit. Reduced overhead’s typically a good thing, but when that reduction undermines your services altogether, one must do anything to uphold appearances. Believe it or not, human computers were a thing before machinery made them obsolete. History doesn’t always repeat, but it rhymes; and truthfully speaking, AI’s disruption reveals consulting’s a product of circumstance and not novelty. If it were truly as invaluable as the bureaucracy says it is, AI’s impact wouldn’t be as pervasive as it’s been.

Capitalism’s push for output has eroded our humanity: creativity. No substitute exists. The world has reached its tipping point of mediocrity. AI slop as filler content and social feeds on life support are proof of it. Unfortunately, imperialism almost guarantees this trend only accelerate, making it more important than ever to curate taste, for it’ll remain the means of stratification. That’s not to say AI can’t be a force multiplier for the right user; however, as the saying goes, “the warrior doesn’t wield a weapon, they are a weapon.”

