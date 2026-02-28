Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Healthspan, focused on enhancing quality not just quantity of life, is driving the longevity market’s projected growth to $8 trillion by 2030.

Preventative health and evidence-based solutions are reshaping healthcare economics, with significant consumer and corporate investment.

Longevity sector attracts institutional investment and mainstream attention, indicating a structural shift in global healthcare and capital markets.

The longevity space is accelerating and for entrepreneurs and investors looking to build in emerging sectors, this evolution of health and wellness represents one of the most significant opportunities of the decade.

According to a UBS report from March 2025, the longevity market is expected to grow from $5.3 trillion in 2023 to $8 trillion by 2030, surpassing even AI, which is projected to reach $1.16 trillion by 2027. Within this broader longevity economy, the most compelling gap lies in healthspan, the years we live in good health, free from chronic disease.

Here are five things founders and VCs need to understand.

1. The real opportunity is healthspan, not just lifespan

As populations age across the U.S., Europe and Asia, demand is shifting from simply extending life to extending quality of life. By 2050, more than 2 billion people globally will be over the age of 60, and in the U.S., adults over 65 are set to make up nearly a quarter of the population within the next decade.

Yet World Health Organization data from 2024 shows a roughly decade-long gap between average global lifespan at 71.4 years and healthspan at 61.9 years. Scientific American echoed this in 2025, noting that while lifespans have improved, healthspans have largely remained flat. Closing that almost decade-long gap is both a public health imperative and a commercial opportunity.

The World Economic Forum’s 2025 report on future-proofing the longevity economy underscores that ageing populations are reshaping labour markets, financial systems and consumer demand globally, positioning healthspan innovation as economic infrastructure rather than a niche health category.

During the World Economic Forum’s 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos, healthy ageing and preventative health were embedded within broader discussions on workforce participation, long-term growth and fiscal sustainability, reinforcing longevity as an economic priority rather than a specialist healthcare theme.

2. Prevention is reshaping healthcare economics

The shift toward proactive and preventative health is gathering pace, particularly in the U.S., where chronic disease drives the majority of healthcare spending. Consumers are increasingly willing to invest earlier in solutions that support metabolic health, mobility, cognitive performance and overall resilience rather than waiting for late-stage medical intervention.

The rapid adoption of GLP-1 therapies in the U.S. has further accelerated this shift, reframing metabolic health as modifiable and reshaping both consumer expectations and capital allocation toward preventative models.

UBS projects 5% to 7% annual growth in sectors tied to healthspan, including active and medical nutrition, supplements, consumer health and wellness technology. Even adjacent industries such as beauty, hospitality and travel are experiencing 4.5% to 6.3% compound annual growth as they align offerings with longevity-focused lifestyles. This is not a niche consumer trend but a broad reorientation of spending.

3. Corporate strategics are already positioning

Large incumbents are moving decisively. Unilever has expanded its wellness portfolio through acquisitions, including Onnit and OLLY, as it builds exposure to preventative health and lifestyle-driven longevity demand.

For VCs, this signals more than consumer appetite. It indicates credible exit pathways as strategic buyers assemble longevity-aligned portfolios. Healthspan is becoming integrated into mainstream corporate strategy rather than remaining confined to specialist biotech circles.

4. Evidence will separate winners from noise

As capital flows into the sector, scientific credibility will increasingly define durable businesses. Evidence-based innovation, clinical validation and measurable outcomes will distinguish long-term platforms from marketing-led wellness brands.

Founders building in healthspan need to collaborate closely with researchers, scientists and practitioners, embedding data collection and real-world validation into their models from the outset. In a space that attracts attention and speculation, rigour becomes a competitive advantage.

5. Longevity is moving from fringe to institutional

The global spotlight on longevity continues to intensify. The 2023 Global Healthspan Summit in Riyadh marked a first-of-its-kind international convening that brought together founders, investors and researchers to shape the future of the sector. Conversations that once sat on the margins of biotech and wellness are now central to capital allocation and long-term healthcare strategy.

Longevity and preventative health were also recurring themes during recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences, reflecting how firmly the conversation has entered mainstream healthcare investing.

That capital shift is measurable. Longevity investment more than doubled in 2024 to approximately $8.5 billion across 325 deals, with later-stage venture capital accounting for roughly one-third of total funding, signalling growing institutional confidence in the sector.

With the market projected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, longevity is no longer a thematic side bet. It reflects a structural shift in how ageing populations, healthcare systems and capital markets think about value creation.

For founders and VCs building across health, longevity, wellness or consumer technology, this is a rare convergence of scale and impact. The opportunity is not simply to extend life but to redefine how those added years are lived.

