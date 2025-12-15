/ Business News

McKinsey Plans to Cut 10 Percent of Its Workforce

The consulting firm that built a business telling companies how to cut costs is now turning that advice inward.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 15, 2025

McKinsey & Company, the consulting powerhouse known for advising companies on efficiency and cost-cutting, is now planning to cut its own workforce, according to Bloomberg.

The firm wants to lay off about 10 percent of employees in non-client-facing roles, a move that could roll out over the next year and a half.

The planned cuts come after years of rapid hiring followed by stalled growth. Revenue has hovered around $15 billion to $16 billion, while clients grow more cautious about big consulting bills. Rivals like Accenture, EY and PwC have made similar moves.

Read more

McKinsey & Company, the consulting powerhouse known for advising companies on efficiency and cost-cutting, is now planning to cut its own workforce, according to Bloomberg.

The firm wants to lay off about 10 percent of employees in non-client-facing roles, a move that could roll out over the next year and a half.

The planned cuts come after years of rapid hiring followed by stalled growth. Revenue has hovered around $15 billion to $16 billion, while clients grow more cautious about big consulting bills. Rivals like Accenture, EY and PwC have made similar moves.

Read more

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

Related Content