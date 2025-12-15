McKinsey Plans to Cut 10 Percent of Its Workforce

McKinsey & Company, the consulting powerhouse known for advising companies on efficiency and cost-cutting, is now planning to cut its own workforce, according to Bloomberg.

The firm wants to lay off about 10 percent of employees in non-client-facing roles, a move that could roll out over the next year and a half.

The planned cuts come after years of rapid hiring followed by stalled growth. Revenue has hovered around $15 billion to $16 billion, while clients grow more cautious about big consulting bills. Rivals like Accenture, EY and PwC have made similar moves.

Read more