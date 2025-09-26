We're moving on a compressed timeline, for certain roles, based on our experience reskilling is not a viable path to the skills we require, says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture

Accenture has trimmed more than 11,000 roles worldwide over the past quarter as part of its cost-cutting strategy, with executives signalling that the downsizing will continue until November. The technology consulting major, which ended August with 7,79,000 employees compared to 7,91,000 three months earlier, attributed the exits to its rapid transition toward artificial intelligence.

The firm has launched a USD 865 million restructuring programme, primarily earmarked for severance payouts. Speaking to the media, Chair and CEO Julie Sweet admitted that the company had chosen to let go of staff where reskilling was deemed impractical. "We're moving on a compressed timeline. For certain roles, based on our experience, reskilling is not a viable path to the skills we require," she said.

Despite workforce reductions, Accenture reported a seven per cent rise in revenue year-on-year, posting USD 17.6 billion for the June–August 2025 quarter. The company, which follows a September–August fiscal year, said foreign-exchange fluctuations had weighed on results by about 2.5 per cent. Sweet highlighted that clients are increasingly seeking AI-led reinvention strategies. "They want to reimagine processes, strengthen data foundations, and train their people to work in new ways," she noted.

Accenture is also rolling out training programmes in emerging technologies, including agentic artificial intelligence, to align its workforce with growing market demand.