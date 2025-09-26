Accenture Revenue Rises 7% as Layoffs Continue Through November We're moving on a compressed timeline, for certain roles, based on our experience reskilling is not a viable path to the skills we require, says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Accenture has trimmed more than 11,000 roles worldwide over the past quarter as part of its cost-cutting strategy, with executives signalling that the downsizing will continue until November. The technology consulting major, which ended August with 7,79,000 employees compared to 7,91,000 three months earlier, attributed the exits to its rapid transition toward artificial intelligence.

The firm has launched a USD 865 million restructuring programme, primarily earmarked for severance payouts. Speaking to the media, Chair and CEO Julie Sweet admitted that the company had chosen to let go of staff where reskilling was deemed impractical. "We're moving on a compressed timeline. For certain roles, based on our experience, reskilling is not a viable path to the skills we require," she said.

Despite workforce reductions, Accenture reported a seven per cent rise in revenue year-on-year, posting USD 17.6 billion for the June–August 2025 quarter. The company, which follows a September–August fiscal year, said foreign-exchange fluctuations had weighed on results by about 2.5 per cent. Sweet highlighted that clients are increasingly seeking AI-led reinvention strategies. "They want to reimagine processes, strengthen data foundations, and train their people to work in new ways," she noted.

Accenture is also rolling out training programmes in emerging technologies, including agentic artificial intelligence, to align its workforce with growing market demand.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
Growing a Business

Why Do Some People Succeed Instantly While Others Take Years? These 3 Things Explain It

We all love to hear the stories of people who started a business and became an overnight success, but the reality is very different for most.

By Cynthia Kay
News and Trends

Beroe Secures INR 300 Cr to Strengthen Procurement Intelligence Capabilities

The round saw participation from Relativity Resilience Fund, which is part of Trust Group's Private Equity platform, along with investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How to Make Your First Million: 'I Call These 'Gateway-Drug Businesses'

Codie Sanchez teaches people to become millionaires by buying up their local mom-and-pop shops.

By Jason Feifer