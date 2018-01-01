John Williams

John Williams is the founder and president of LogoYes.com, the world's first do-it-yourself logo design website. During John's 25 years in advertising, he's created brand standards for Fortune 100 companies like Mitsubishi and won numerous awards for his design work.

More From John Williams

Marketing

Make sure the colors you choose are sending the right message to your customers.
3 min read
Marketing

Find out if your branding efforts are making a positive impact on your customers.
3 min read
Marketing

Avoid these mistakes that could ruin your branding efforts.
3 min read
Marketing

It's not enough to say you have a quality product. Gain your customers' trust by upholding high standards.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs

The ancient Greek adage is more than just a pithy saying. Creating a personal brand will show your strengths throughout life.
4 min read
Marketing

Want to keep your audience's attention? Here's how to keep it short.
4 min read
Marketing

Want to capture your web audience? Use a 'favorites icon.'
3 min read
Marketing

Looking for your niche? Here's how to find one that'll work for your business.
3 min read
Marketing

Keep your brand's integrity intact by getting a trademark for your business' logo, name, tag line and more.
4 min read
Marketing

Learn what the colors you use say about your business.
3 min read
Marketing

Use these branding tactics to give your small company a big, professional image.
3 min read
Marketing

When designing your marketing materials, know which elements you need to keep consistent to build a branded company image.
3 min read
Marketing

Craft your logo carefully because what it looks like says a lot about your business.
3 min read
Marketing

The hot ways to enhance your brand involve new media, but business branding basics are still in style.
3 min read
Marketing

Looking to improve your company's image? Here's how to find the firm to help you do it.
4 min read
