Tony Parinello

Tony Parinello has become the nation's foremost expert on executive-level selling. He's also the author of the bestselling book bearing the name of his sales training program,Getting to VITO, the Very Important Top Officer, 10 Steps to VITO's Office,as well as the host of Club VITO, a weekly live internet broadcast.

More From Tony Parinello

Get Referred to the Top Dog
Marketing

Get Referred to the Top Dog

Our sales coach walks you through the conversation that'll land you a meeting with the top executive.
4 min read
How Much Are You Worth?
Marketing

How Much Are You Worth?

Show your sales prospects how much they really need you with a value inventory report.
4 min read
10 Selling Resolutions
Marketing

10 Selling Resolutions

Start the new year off right with these 10 resolutions to amp up your sales.
4 min read
Boost Your End-of-Year Sales
Ready for Anything

Boost Your End-of-Year Sales

Save time by targeting prospects you know will buy from you with this top selling "TIP"
4 min read
The Fourth-Quarter Close
Marketing

The Fourth-Quarter Close

Need a quick boost in sales before the end of the year? Our sales coach tells you how to get them.
5 min read
Improve Your Voice, Improve Your Sales
Marketing

Improve Your Voice, Improve Your Sales

Learn the techniques used by powerful speakers to deliver a successful sales pitch.
4 min read
Kick-Start Your Sales
Ready for Anything

Kick-Start Your Sales

Tired of working on deals that never seem to go anywhere? Follow this plan to get your sales moving again.
6 min read
Crafting an Opening Sales Statement
Marketing

Crafting an Opening Sales Statement

You've got just eight short seconds to grab your prospect's attention and land an executive sales appointment. This sales expert shows you how.
8 min read
Sales Pitching Like a Pro
Marketing

Sales Pitching Like a Pro

Having trouble getting your foot in the door? Do your research on the top dog of your prospect company, and watch the doors fly open.
6 min read
Learn the Rules of Sale Referrals
Marketing

Learn the Rules of Sale Referrals

These offbeat tactics will help you build your contact list--and sales--in no time.
4 min read
The Ten Commandments of Referral Generation
Marketing

The Ten Commandments of Referral Generation

Keeping these essentials in mind will help you generate the leads your business needs to thrive.
8 min read
Working Magic With Your Sales Correspondence
Marketing

Working Magic With Your Sales Correspondence

Find out how to make every note and letter you send to prospects bring you the results you desire.
9 min read
Turning Objections Into Sales Opportunities

Turning Objections Into Sales Opportunities

Don't wait for customers to say what's wrong with your product. Tell them yourself and turn sales around!
5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Must Sell
Ready for Anything

Why Entrepreneurs Must Sell

Though you may be tempted to delegate this task, there are big benefits for business owners who get involved in the sales process.
6 min read
Seven Ways to Build Buzz for Increased Sales

Seven Ways to Build Buzz for Increased Sales

These no-cost ideas will help you find new opportunities to build word-of-mouth and gain customers for your company.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.