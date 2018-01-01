Tony Parinello has become the nation's foremost expert on executive-level selling. He's also the author of the bestselling book bearing the name of his sales training program,Getting to VITO, the Very Important Top Officer, 10 Steps to VITO's Office,as well as the host of Club VITO, a weekly live internet broadcast.
Marketing
Get Referred to the Top Dog
Our sales coach walks you through the conversation that'll land you a meeting with the top executive.
Marketing
How Much Are You Worth?
Show your sales prospects how much they really need you with a value inventory report.
Marketing
10 Selling Resolutions
Start the new year off right with these 10 resolutions to amp up your sales.
Ready for Anything
Boost Your End-of-Year Sales
Save time by targeting prospects you know will buy from you with this top selling "TIP"
Marketing
The Fourth-Quarter Close
Need a quick boost in sales before the end of the year? Our sales coach tells you how to get them.
Marketing
Improve Your Voice, Improve Your Sales
Learn the techniques used by powerful speakers to deliver a successful sales pitch.
Ready for Anything
Kick-Start Your Sales
Tired of working on deals that never seem to go anywhere? Follow this plan to get your sales moving again.
Marketing
Crafting an Opening Sales Statement
You've got just eight short seconds to grab your prospect's attention and land an executive sales appointment. This sales expert shows you how.
Marketing
Sales Pitching Like a Pro
Having trouble getting your foot in the door? Do your research on the top dog of your prospect company, and watch the doors fly open.
Marketing
Learn the Rules of Sale Referrals
These offbeat tactics will help you build your contact list--and sales--in no time.
Marketing
The Ten Commandments of Referral Generation
Keeping these essentials in mind will help you generate the leads your business needs to thrive.
Marketing
Working Magic With Your Sales Correspondence
Find out how to make every note and letter you send to prospects bring you the results you desire.
Turning Objections Into Sales Opportunities
Don't wait for customers to say what's wrong with your product. Tell them yourself and turn sales around!
Ready for Anything
Why Entrepreneurs Must Sell
Though you may be tempted to delegate this task, there are big benefits for business owners who get involved in the sales process.
Seven Ways to Build Buzz for Increased Sales
These no-cost ideas will help you find new opportunities to build word-of-mouth and gain customers for your company.