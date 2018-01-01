Inspiration

5 Reasons an Off-Season Vacation Is the Ultimate Hack for Travelers Looking to Recharge
Save time, money and sanity by visiting tony East Hampton over the winter.
Patrick Carone | 4 min read
How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan says that its customers, not numbers on a screen, that will most help you stay the course.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
5 TED Talks by Powerful Women Leaders That Inspire and Motivate

These five talks offer sage advice for facing every kind of business challenge.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur Gets Inspiration From His Childhood Inventions
Leo Group managing partner Mossab Otman Basir was raised to push forward an any idea he had. Now his childhood creations remind him to always explore, innovate and iterate.
Mossab Otman Basir | 3 min read
23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Mark Zuckerberg
Check out these fun facts about the billionaire Facebook founder.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
This Entrepreneur Built an All-Female Driving School -- in Egypt
Nayrouz Talaat's Direxiona driving school is often ridiculed and dismissed by conservative local men. But she doesn't have time to listen. Business is booming.
Menna Farouk | 3 min read
Elon Musk Is Bold and Daring. But Should You Be Like Him?
Two business experts sound off on why Musk is (and isn't!) an entrepreneur to emulate.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
This Stanley Cup Champion's Key to Success: Make Sure You're Having Fun
New York Rangers great Adam Graves on giving back and finding meaningful wins in life.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
YouTube Star Remi Cruz Built a Lifestyle Brand With Millions of Followers by Staying True to Herself
Her latest venture is a skincare company called HoneyPop.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
9 Quotes to Inspire You to Dream Big From Millionaire Fashion Entrepreneur Tory Burch
Burch's story can teach you the importance of hard work, growth and knowing the right moment to make your entrepreneurial leap.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
