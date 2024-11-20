This story appears in the November 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I worked the same job for 19 years. I hated it, but it paid the bills. Then, in 2017, I entertained an exciting but terrifying question: Could I be an entrepreneur? I wasn't sure, so I needed something that felt like a guarantee. I searched for signs that would feel like a big, clear "yes!"

Instead, what I found was a tarot card deck.

I wasn't especially interested in tarot, but I spotted it in a store and was desperate for answers. So I bought the deck. Maybe this could…tell my future or something? I quickly learned that tarot does not, in fact, make predictions. Instead, it does something real and actually valuable: It prompts questions.