Entrepreneur | November 2024

Entrepreneur magazine
November 2024
Already subscribed? Manage account hereSubscribe Now
November 2024
Meet the Millennial Founder Who Built a $10 Billion Startup On an Ancient Philosophy: 'There's No Better System Than Nature'
With Notion, Ivan Zhao built a digital workspace that Gen Z is flocking to. The key to his success? Consider the humble beetle.
How a Deck of Tarot Cards Became Central to My Business Decisions
Pulling a tarot card offers something real and tangible.
Gen Z Talent Will Walk Away — Unless You Try These 6 Strategies
Six business leaders share what's worked to empower or educate younger generations.
How to Build a Franchise 'Money Machine' That Cashes In While You're Out of Office
I'm a franchise consultant, and all the most successful entrepreneurs I've ever worked with understood that a business is ultimately just a Money Machine.
Subscribe Today
She Started as a Franchisee — Then She Became CEO by Remembering to do This One Thing
Nobody cares what you want unless you speak up to tell them. That's how Tracy Panase became CEO of Just Between Friends.
No Education Degree Required — How He Built a $2.5 Million Education Empire
Jason Skidmore once ran an ambulance service. Now he's the top-performing franchisee of Celebree School.
I've Worked in PR for 17 Years. Here's Why You Shouldn't Hire Me.
Entrepreneurs often think they need PR. Most don't.
The 10 Hottest Franchise Trends for 2025
Want to buy a brand that buzzes? Here's what to know.
These Are the Top Franchises for Veterans
Are you a military vet looking to become a franchisee, or just want to support a brand that supports the troops? Check out these 150 brands.
'We Were Just Constantly Getting Made Fun Of' — How Athletic Brewing Crushed an 'Enormous Stigma' to Craft an $800 Million Business
Bill Shufelt fought an uphill battle to create a non-alcoholic beer that people actually wanted to drink. Now Athletic Brewing Company is one of the top 10 brewers in the country.
His Online Community College Offers Classes from Ivy League Professors — And It's Free For 86% of Students
Tade Oyerinde started Campus because he believed Americans deserve low-cost, high-quality options for getting a college education. Tuition is $7,200 a year — less than a Pell Grant — and all students are given a laptop and a career coach.
Olipop Created a New Beverage Category. Now It's Nearing a Half Billion Dollars in Sales — and Knocking on the Door of Big Soda.
Ben Goodwin people to enjoy a bottle of pop without feeling bad about it. His nostalgia-infused, "functional soda" brand Olipop makes that possible.
She Wanted to Make Hand Sanitizer Sexy, Long Before the Pandemic. Here's How She Made It Into Sephora, and Sold 20 Million Bottles.
Back in 2014, Andrea Lisbona set out to make hand sanitizer a daily-use product like skincare. Next year, revenue at Touchland is projected to be more than $100 million.
After Working at Google and Facebook, She Started a Company to Fight Forest Fires. Now The Government Is Her Customer.
Allison Wolff cofounded Vibrant Planet because she realized how much of an impact technology could have on land management — a huge aspect of controlling forest fires.
I Faced My First True Professional Meltdown — And It Led to an Eye-Opening Revelation
We all know the importance of picking yourself back up after a failure. But I had always believed how fast you make that recovery was what mattered.
Her Husband Was Diagnosed With ALS, And She Knew Cutting-Edge Treatments Would Extend His Life. Now, Her Company Helps Others Get Care.
Sandra Abrevaya and her husband Brian Wallach started Synpaticure to help patients with neurodegenerative diseases access expert doctors, trials, and cutting-edge treatments, along with support for caregivers.
People Told Her, 'Why Don't You Make It a Charity? This Isn't a Real Business.' Now Her Women's Sports News Startup Has Raised $13 Million.
Haley Rosen founded Just Women's Sports for fans like herself. She was certain that if she created quality content, the audience would come.
How Did a Hole-in-the-Wall Company Suddenly Pop Up, Like, Everywhere to the Tune of $100 Million? It's an Earful!
Louisa Schneider punctured the market, so to speak, by treating piercing like a medical procedure.
He Wanted to Create a New Way for Homeowners to Turn Their Equity Into Cash. He Ended Up Unlocking $1 Billion.
Traditionally, to get cash out of their home, owners had to apply for a loan or a line of credit and make monthly payments. With HomeTap, Jeffrey Glass created a less stressful, more accessible option.
When The FDA Changed a Rule, This College Dropout Tried Making a Common Medical Device for Cheap. Now He's In Walmart, With Over 1 Million Customers.
Ishan Patel saw a big business opportunity, and a way to change people's lives. But to get into the country's biggest retailer, his company Audien Hearing needed to jump through some serious hoops.
This Serial Entrepreneur Had His Identity Stolen. It Led Him to Build a $1.5 Billion Company That Keeps Families Safe Online.
Hari Ravichandran's Aura helps its customers avoid situations like the one he found himself in 10 years ago.
What Would You Tell a Therapist If You Were Anonymous? A Lot, This Founder Realized, and It Helped Her Raise $53 Million.
Zeera's audio app has the same clinical outcomes as one-on-one therapy, but is done anonymously, which makes more people want to seek out help.
She Saw the AI Revolution Coming — and Created a Company to Help People Use It Easily. Now It's Worth Half a Billion Dollars.
Lin Qiao's company Fireworks AI lets customers build generative AI products with simple prompts.
Her Startup Was 'Not the Sexiest Silicon Valley Situation.' Then She Identified a Universal Problem, and Revenue Grew 10x In a Year.
Allison Lee didn't plan to start a sustainability-driven business. But she started (Re)vive when she heard retail customers talking about their biggest problem: returns. "They were like, 'I need to fix this, like, yesterday.'"
Want Your Online Returns Picked Up From Your House? This Company Is Already Making It Happen In 40 U.S. Cities.
Optoro helps giant retailers like Ikea and Best Buy manage online returns. Now, CEO Amena Ali is rolling out their at-home pickup service.
She Offered a New Solution to a Problem as Old as Humankind. Now She's Made Over $7 Million In Revenue.
Monica Williams and her cofounder Dana Roberts created RedDrop because they believed tween girls deserved a better experience of getting their periods.
It Started With a Simple Question: 'What Is Your Life's Purpose?' Now, Their Company Is In 500 Target Stores
Russell Gong and Achal Patel founded Cabinet Health with the belief that, "When you start to unpack where the actual social problem is, the business will follow."
After Shocking Himself While Swapping His Light Switches, He Found a Solution. Now His Products Help Homes Sell Faster.
Derek Richardson thought it should be as easy to change light switches as it is to change light bulbs. Now his company Deako's smart modular lighting is being installed in 10,000 homes a month.
How Two Friends Turned a Passion for Jumping Into Freezing-Cold Water Into $100 Million in Revenue
Ryan Duey and Michael Garrett took the "ice bath" trend and turned it into the "cold plunge movement" with their company Plunge.
NBA Star Jaylen Brown Turned Down $50 Million Worth of Deals to Start His New Business — And He Got the Idea From Kobe Bryant
The NBA Finals MVP sat down to talk business with Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor for a new series called 'The Playbook,' by Entrepreneur and Sports Illustrated.