Entrepreneur | November 2024

Leadership

Meet the Millennial Founder Who Built a $10 Billion Startup On an Ancient Philosophy: 'There's No Better System Than Nature'

With Notion, Ivan Zhao built a digital workspace that Gen Z is flocking to. The key to his success? Consider the humble beetle.

Living

How a Deck of Tarot Cards Became Central to My Business Decisions

Pulling a tarot card offers something real and tangible.

Leadership

Gen Z Talent Will Walk Away — Unless You Try These 6 Strategies

Six business leaders share what's worked to empower or educate younger generations.

Franchise

How to Build a Franchise 'Money Machine' That Cashes In While You're Out of Office

I'm a franchise consultant, and all the most successful entrepreneurs I've ever worked with understood that a business is ultimately just a Money Machine.

Franchise

She Started as a Franchisee — Then She Became CEO by Remembering to do This One Thing

Nobody cares what you want unless you speak up to tell them. That's how Tracy Panase became CEO of Just Between Friends.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

No Education Degree Required — How He Built a $2.5 Million Education Empire

Jason Skidmore once ran an ambulance service. Now he's the top-performing franchisee of Celebree School.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

I've Worked in PR for 17 Years. Here's Why You Shouldn't Hire Me.

Entrepreneurs often think they need PR. Most don't.

By Jon Bier
Franchise

The 10 Hottest Franchise Trends for 2025

Want to buy a brand that buzzes? Here's what to know.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

These Are the Top Franchises for Veterans

Are you a military vet looking to become a franchisee, or just want to support a brand that supports the troops? Check out these 150 brands.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Leadership

'We Were Just Constantly Getting Made Fun Of' — How Athletic Brewing Crushed an 'Enormous Stigma' to Craft an $800 Million Business

Bill Shufelt fought an uphill battle to create a non-alcoholic beer that people actually wanted to drink. Now Athletic Brewing Company is one of the top 10 brewers in the country.

By Chad Thomas
Leadership

His Online Community College Offers Classes from Ivy League Professors — And It's Free For 86% of Students

Tade Oyerinde started Campus because he believed Americans deserve low-cost, high-quality options for getting a college education. Tuition is $7,200 a year — less than a Pell Grant — and all students are given a laptop and a career coach.

By Kristen Bayrakdarian
Leadership

Olipop Created a New Beverage Category. Now It's Nearing a Half Billion Dollars in Sales — and Knocking on the Door of Big Soda.

Ben Goodwin people to enjoy a bottle of pop without feeling bad about it. His nostalgia-infused, "functional soda" brand Olipop makes that possible.

By Chad Thomas
Leadership

She Wanted to Make Hand Sanitizer Sexy, Long Before the Pandemic. Here's How She Made It Into Sephora, and Sold 20 Million Bottles.

Back in 2014, Andrea Lisbona set out to make hand sanitizer a daily-use product like skincare. Next year, revenue at Touchland is projected to be more than $100 million.

By Kim Kavin
Leadership

After Working at Google and Facebook, She Started a Company to Fight Forest Fires. Now The Government Is Her Customer.

Allison Wolff cofounded Vibrant Planet because she realized how much of an impact technology could have on land management — a huge aspect of controlling forest fires.

By Rachel Davies
Growing a Business

I Faced My First True Professional Meltdown — And It Led to an Eye-Opening Revelation

We all know the importance of picking yourself back up after a failure. But I had always believed how fast you make that recovery was what mattered.

By Jason Feifer
Leadership

Her Husband Was Diagnosed With ALS, And She Knew Cutting-Edge Treatments Would Extend His Life. Now, Her Company Helps Others Get Care.

Sandra Abrevaya and her husband Brian Wallach started Synpaticure to help patients with neurodegenerative diseases access expert doctors, trials, and cutting-edge treatments, along with support for caregivers.

By Rachel Davies
Leadership

People Told Her, 'Why Don't You Make It a Charity? This Isn't a Real Business.' Now Her Women's Sports News Startup Has Raised $13 Million.

Haley Rosen founded Just Women's Sports for fans like herself. She was certain that if she created quality content, the audience would come.

By Kristen Bayrakdarian
Leadership

How Did a Hole-in-the-Wall Company Suddenly Pop Up, Like, Everywhere to the Tune of $100 Million? It's an Earful!

Louisa Schneider punctured the market, so to speak, by treating piercing like a medical procedure.

By Liz Brody
Leadership

He Wanted to Create a New Way for Homeowners to Turn Their Equity Into Cash. He Ended Up Unlocking $1 Billion.

Traditionally, to get cash out of their home, owners had to apply for a loan or a line of credit and make monthly payments. With HomeTap, Jeffrey Glass created a less stressful, more accessible option.

By Rachel Davies
Leadership

When The FDA Changed a Rule, This College Dropout Tried Making a Common Medical Device for Cheap. Now He's In Walmart, With Over 1 Million Customers.

Ishan Patel saw a big business opportunity, and a way to change people's lives. But to get into the country's biggest retailer, his company Audien Hearing needed to jump through some serious hoops.

By Kim Kavin
Leadership

This Serial Entrepreneur Had His Identity Stolen. It Led Him to Build a $1.5 Billion Company That Keeps Families Safe Online.

Hari Ravichandran's Aura helps its customers avoid situations like the one he found himself in 10 years ago.

By Rachel Davies
Leadership

What Would You Tell a Therapist If You Were Anonymous? A Lot, This Founder Realized, and It Helped Her Raise $53 Million.

Zeera's audio app has the same clinical outcomes as one-on-one therapy, but is done anonymously, which makes more people want to seek out help.

By Kim Kavin
Leadership

She Saw the AI Revolution Coming — and Created a Company to Help People Use It Easily. Now It's Worth Half a Billion Dollars.

Lin Qiao's company Fireworks AI lets customers build generative AI products with simple prompts.

By Kim Kavin
Leadership

Her Startup Was 'Not the Sexiest Silicon Valley Situation.' Then She Identified a Universal Problem, and Revenue Grew 10x In a Year.

Allison Lee didn't plan to start a sustainability-driven business. But she started (Re)vive when she heard retail customers talking about their biggest problem: returns. "They were like, 'I need to fix this, like, yesterday.'"

By Rachel Davies
Leadership

Want Your Online Returns Picked Up From Your House? This Company Is Already Making It Happen In 40 U.S. Cities.

Optoro helps giant retailers like Ikea and Best Buy manage online returns. Now, CEO Amena Ali is rolling out their at-home pickup service.

By Rachel Davies
Leadership

She Offered a New Solution to a Problem as Old as Humankind. Now She's Made Over $7 Million In Revenue.

Monica Williams and her cofounder Dana Roberts created RedDrop because they believed tween girls deserved a better experience of getting their periods.

By Rachel Wallace
Leadership

It Started With a Simple Question: 'What Is Your Life's Purpose?' Now, Their Company Is In 500 Target Stores

Russell Gong and Achal Patel founded Cabinet Health with the belief that, "When you start to unpack where the actual social problem is, the business will follow."

By Rachel Davies
Leadership

After Shocking Himself While Swapping His Light Switches, He Found a Solution. Now His Products Help Homes Sell Faster.

Derek Richardson thought it should be as easy to change light switches as it is to change light bulbs. Now his company Deako's smart modular lighting is being installed in 10,000 homes a month.

By Kim Kavin
Leadership

How Two Friends Turned a Passion for Jumping Into Freezing-Cold Water Into $100 Million in Revenue

Ryan Duey and Michael Garrett took the "ice bath" trend and turned it into the "cold plunge movement" with their company Plunge.

By Chad Thomas
Starting a Business

NBA Star Jaylen Brown Turned Down $50 Million Worth of Deals to Start His New Business — And He Got the Idea From Kobe Bryant

The NBA Finals MVP sat down to talk business with Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor for a new series called 'The Playbook,' by Entrepreneur and Sports Illustrated.

By Jason Feifer

