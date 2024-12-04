Surprise your friends and family in your with these innovative, stylish, and downright cool holiday gifts.

This story appears in the November 2024 issue of Entrepreneur.

Looking for gifts for the loved one who has everything, or the friend who could use some life upgrades? Whoever you're shopping for over the holidays, these gadgets are sure to delight. There's a self-cleaning blender cup, an oreo-sized phone charger, a digital doodling tablet that feels like real paper, and much more!