Mario Armstong

VIP Contributor
Motivator. Entrepreneur. Contributor, 'NBC TODAY Show.' Emmy Award-Winning Host, 'Never Settle Show'

You’ve probably seen Mario Armstrong on TV as an Emmy Award-winning talk show host and digital lifestyle expert or as a regular contributor on NBC’s TODAY show, CNN and NPR. Or maybe on Inside Edition, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey or Rachael Ray. Soon, you’ll be seeing Armstrong as the host of the Never Settle Show, the world’s first crowd-produced, livestreamed talk show with live participation from the in-studio and online audience. Whew. When he’s not playing host, contributor and expert, he’s living a balanced life, playing husband and father, devouring sushi, meditating, adding to his metal lunchbox collection and taking his “sneaker head” status to borderline obsessive levels. (Seriously, you wouldn’t believe this guy’s closet.)

More From Mario Armstong

Jump Start Your 2018 With a Personal Action Plan
New Year's Resolution

Find out how to make next year your best year yet.
2 min read
Looking for Digital Content Ideas? Watch How This Live Talk Show Is Co-Produced By Its Audience in Real Time.
Livestream

How Mario Armstrong's 'Never Settle' makes the most of its live format.
2 min read
Want to Become a CEO, Editor-in-Chief or Creative Director? Follow These Experts' Footsteps.
Success

Take one step closer to achieving your dream.
2 min read
This Entrepreneur Went From Felon to CEO of a Million-Dollar Business. How Did He Do It?
Success Stories

What you can learn from these experts' advice.
2 min read
This Entrepreneur Went From Bankrupt to the Big Time. Here's How He Did It.
Project Grow

Mario Armstrong wants to give you the tools you need to follow his footsteps.
2 min read
Don't Just Sell a Product, Sell an Idea
Never Settle Show

The founders of Motto chat with Mario Armstrong about the importance of investing in your business idea.
1 min read
Watch 'The Never Settle Show' Ep. 6: Q&A With Daymond John
Project Grow

The 'Shark Tank' investor answers all sorts of questions and the 'Never Settle Show' makes an investment of their own in a few promising entrepreneurs.
2 min read
Storytelling Lessons From a Professional Mime
Never Settle Show

Professional mime Géraldine Dulex has one amazing tip to help you when meeting new people
2 min read
Before You Pivot, Make Sure You're Pitching to the Right Audience
Ready for Anything

The one mistake beginners at sales make, and how to fix it
3 min read
