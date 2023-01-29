Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The 5 Must-Have Items That Help You Mix Business and Pleasure Like a Pro

From cozy slip-on shoes you can do anything in, to a portable projector for entertainment on the go.

By
This story appears in the January 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Image Credit: Courtesy of Teva

1. Start off on the right foot.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

Mike Koenigs

Mike Koenigs

Living

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

Ben Angel

Ben Angel

Business News

OnlyFans Mom Sues School District After Being Banned From Volunteering At Her Childrens' School

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More