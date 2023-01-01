Entrepreneur | January 2023

Signing out of account, Standby...
Blake Lively Knows Being a Perfectionist Is 'Weaponized' Against Women, But She's Micromanaged Her Way to Millions, So She's Not Stopping Now
The "Gossip Girl" actress is done apologizing for being a control freak. After all, obsessing over every little detail is what's made her mixer brand Betty Buzz a raging success.
I Built a Public Persona Around Positive Thinking, Until the Most Devastating Year of My Life Made Me Rethink Everything. Here's What I Realized.
When we're grieving, it's not always possible to find silver linings, or be "positive" in the traditional sense. But if we are willing to be present, "microjoys" can bring us back to ourselves.
We Are Obsessed With the Wrong Question
Nothing is perfect, so we should stop wondering if it could be. Instead, we should ask ourselves this question.
4 Franchisees Reveal How This Fun-Focused Day Inspired Them to Take the Plunge
At Unleashed Brands' "Discovery Day," these fresh franchisees are signing up for a future of fun.
Looking to Figure Out How Much You'll Make as a Franchisee? Consider These Factors.
There are some important clues you can track down before deciding if owning a given franchise location will give you the financial payout you're hoping for.
Culver's Hasn't Closed a Store in 4 Years — And It's All Thanks to One Smart Strategy
The Wisconsin-based burger joint is in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500 for five years running.
Burnt-Out Teachers Are Flocking in Droves to This Top Tutoring Franchise
The franchise has been #1 in the tutoring category for 22 years running by keeping an eye on what kids and franchisees need.
Yes, You Can Buy a Franchise In a Bad Economy — But First, Ask These 5 Questions
A step-by-step guide on what to find out before you sign.
These 11 Franchises Climbed the Ranks of the Franchise 500 This Year. Here's How They Did It.
These brands each jumped over 100 spots on our Franchise 500. One of them jumped 400 spots, after not even ranking last year.
The UPS Store Prioritizes Diversity — Here's How it's Paying Off
The shipping franchise is expanding swiftly through its Diversity Ownership Program, and that's helped it stay a top 10 franchise for seven years.
From Boozy Ice Cream to Bounce Houses, Here's How These 7 Brands Turned Fun Into a Full-Time Job
There's a whole new generation of franchises looking to capitalize on all things fun.
This Innovative Move Keeps Wingstop Flying High
In our Franchise 500's Top 10, the aviation-themed restaurant franchise is betting big on international expansion.
West Coast, Get Ready — Dunkin' Is Coming, and It's Bringing 'Insta-Ready' Gen Z Drinks With It
The coffee shop's sales topped $10 billion in 2021, and its coming in at #5 on our 2023 Franchise 500.
Taco Bell Uses This Little-Known Secret to Stay on Top Year After Year
The franchise is keeping cravings strong by taking enough risks to make it "cool," to both insiders and outsiders.
Focusing on These 2 Key Areas Helped Ace Hardware Capitalize on the Pandemic Sales Spike
The home improvement boom has landed the neighborhood handy store in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500.
What Popeyes' Viral Menu Strategy Can Teach You About Staying Relevant
Innovative new dishes has helped this chicken institution stay among the top five franchises in the world.
These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023
Welcome to our annual Franchise 500 ranking! You'll learn about the industry's hottest trends and brands, and what's keeping the most resilient veterans on top, all while exploring the best franchise opportunities.
The Secret to Jersey Mike's Increasing Popularity? Danny DeVito and the Special Olympics Are Only Half of It.
The sandwich chain is staying true to its roots, and focused on real people, and that's helped it stay a top 10 franchise for five years in a row.
What Hampton by Hilton's 14-Year Reign as the Top Hotel Franchise Can Teach You About Customer Service
The hotel franchise, in the top 10 of our Franchise 500, is marching into the future by paying attention to its customers' evolving needs and desires.
Should You Buy a Franchise or Start Your Own Small Business? Ask Yourself These 5 Questions First.
In other words, are you an entrepreneur... or a systempreneur?
