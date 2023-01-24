Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What If a Boss and an Employee Swapped Roles? We Tried It.

It's a little something we like to call the "boomerang boss."

By
This story appears in the January 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Image Credit: Zohar Lazar

The Current Boss: Megan Flood, 36

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'Harvard Should Be Ashamed': Kim Kardashian Slammed For Giving Lecture at Harvard Business School

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'Why me? Why now?': 8 Months Pregnant Woman Says Google Laid Her Off

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Read More