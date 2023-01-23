Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Wants to Invest In "Someone Who Probably Needs a Good Shrink Instead of a Business"
She's been around long enough to know that the best entrepreneurs are often driven by deep personal injuries.
You can't take yourself too seriously," Barbara Corcoran says. Sure, on Shark Tank, she's a powerful investor who does not hold back her criticisms. But when she's off the TV set, she's often making goofy TikTok videos and cracking jokes at her own expense. Why? Because it makes her happy. It's also good business. "People instinctively know what genuine is," she says. "And when you're not genuine, people see right through it, and you lose credibility. The most important thing in all business is trust."
To Corcoran, business is entirely about human connection. It requires showing vulnerability, harnessing ambition, and using every negative experience as an opportunity to grow. That's what she looks for in entrepreneurs on Shark Tank, which is now in its 14th season. And today, as entrepreneurs stare down the uncertain economy of 2023, Corcoran says that entrepreneurs will need that human touch (and self-awareness) more than ever. Here, she explains how to open up, give feedback, and persevere.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Why Aren't You Happy, Even When You Get What You Want? This Founder Teamed Up With the Dalai Lama Himself to Cure Your 'Insatiable' Desire.
-
Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion-Dollar Startup.
-
Who's Responsible for a Toxic Workplace? If You Do Any of These 3 Things, Look in the Mirror.
-
Make Better, Faster Decisions Using This Simple 3-Step Framework
-
-
This Founder Launched an Ecommerce Company After a Frustrating College Experience. Now, Its Shipping Times Rival Amazon Prime's.
-
Here's Why a Crisis May Actually Be the Best Thing That Can Happen to You