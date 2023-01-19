Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

These Are the Thinking Habits Most Likely to Destroy Your Life, According to a Therapist

Dr. Jennifer Guttman teaches us how to identify negative thought patters, and offers practical exercises to help us redirect our fears.

By
This story appears in the January 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Image Credit: Nicolás Ortega

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

Mike Koenigs

Mike Koenigs

Business News

'Do You Know How Bad I Want This Money?': Man Finds $5,000 in McDonald's Drive-Thru Order

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Read More