For Subscribers

'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.

The cofounders of Smart Passive Income have learned that pushing through disagreements leads to successes more than avoidance and resentments.

learn more about Jason Feifer

By Jason Feifer

Ashlee Weaver
Pat Flynn, left, and his cofounder Matt Gartland.

This story appears in the January 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Pat Flynn disagreed with people, he knew what to do: Agree to disagree, and move on. Isn't that how civilized people act? he thought. Value productivity over endless fighting?

But back then, Flynn was a solopreneur running his company Smart Passive Income. Eventually it grew beyond his abilities, so he talked with frequent collaborator Matt Gartland about forming a new company. Gartland came with a lot more partnership experience — he'd been a founder six other times, so he had seen what worked and what didn't.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Making Decisions Relationships Commitment Disagreement Premium

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

The Greasy, Glamorous Rise of Mascara

You won't believe the grimy gunk people used to smear on their eyelashes -- and still do.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Business News

'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'

This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."

By Emily Rella

Leadership

3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression

Nothing is more important than a good first impression. The first five seconds are everything.

By Aytekin Tank

Business News

'Our Kids Aren't Even Safe To Order Food': Mother Outraged After DoorDash Employee Uses App to Flirt With Teen Daughter

One mom is going viral on TikTok after catching a DoorDash employee attempting to flirt with her 15-year-old daughter through the messaging service provided through the platform.

By Emily Rella

Business News

An NFL Rookie Scores a $514,000 Jackpot in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers sat down to play 3-card poker and left a half million dollars richer.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook