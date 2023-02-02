Here's Why You Should Steal Someone Else's Leadership Style

To become the best leader you can be, you must start by being a version of the leaders you most admire.

This story appears in the January 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: People often talk about what kind of leader they are — but as a first-time founder, I don't really know. How do I figure that out? – Liza, Oklahoma City, OK

You shouldn't copy most things — like product ideas, marketing copy, or someone else's homework. But you can copy leadership techniques.