Adam Bornstein

Adam Bornstein

Guest Writer
Founder of Pen Name Consulting
Adam Bornstein is the founder of Pen Name Consulting, a marketing and branding agency; a New York Times best-selling author; and the creator of the two12 event.

More From Adam Bornstein

When Is It Time to Fire an Employee?
Employees

When Is It Time to Fire an Employee?

Use these three tests to decide if it's time to terminate a staffer.
4 min read
With Net Promoter Surveys, Grow Your Company Without Spending Big on Marketing
Growth Strategies

With Net Promoter Surveys, Grow Your Company Without Spending Big on Marketing

They can help you learn valuable insights from existing customers -- and increase sales.
4 min read
Why You Need to Use NDAs to Protect Your Business
Contracts

Why You Need to Use NDAs to Protect Your Business

Don't think of them as aggressive -- instead, think of nondisclosure agreements as a fast-track toward trust.
4 min read
The Questions You Should Be Asking When Looking at Your SEO and Social Media Strategy
SEO

The Questions You Should Be Asking When Looking at Your SEO and Social Media Strategy

To build -- and keep -- an audience, digital marketing is a must. But investing too heavily in a single platform can cost you money, customers and plenty of opportunity.
4 min read
Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.
Business Model

Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.

Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
4 min read
Is Hiring a PR Firm Worth It?
Public Relations

Is Hiring a PR Firm Worth It?

If your startup has little cash to spare, maybe not.
4 min read
Ask These 3 Questions to Determine Where to Spend Your Marketing Dollars
Marketing

Ask These 3 Questions to Determine Where to Spend Your Marketing Dollars

Stretching your marketing dollars is imperative, especially when there aren't that many marketing dollars to stretch.
4 min read
Figuring Out What Can Sink Your Business -- and How You Can Save It
Project Grow

Figuring Out What Can Sink Your Business -- and How You Can Save It

Here's how to spot hidden weaknesses within your operation and steel yourself for unexpected battles.
4 min read
Should Entrepreneurs Write a Book to Become More Influential?
Books

Should Entrepreneurs Write a Book to Become More Influential?

Founders often think they need to write a book to propel their personal brand -- but does it really make sense?
4 min read
Is Your Company a Candidate for Outside Investment?
Funding

Is Your Company a Candidate for Outside Investment?

Taking on investors is one way to grow your business -- but before you seek funding, make sure it's the right path for you.
4 min read
How to Find the Right Consulting Firm to Grow Your Business
Consulting

How to Find the Right Consulting Firm to Grow Your Business

Expert opinions and guidance can help your business soar -- but before you invest, be sure you know what you're looking for.
4 min read
Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last
Co-founders

Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last

You need to create criteria, be patient, thorough and know your weaknesses.
4 min read
Want to Change Your Business Model? Answer These 3 Questions.
Pivot

Want to Change Your Business Model? Answer These 3 Questions.

Here are a few pointers on figuring out the best way to grow your business and keep it sustainable for years to come.
4 min read
Is Your Team Not Diverse Enough? This Could Be Why.
Workplace Diversity

Is Your Team Not Diverse Enough? This Could Be Why.

Too many companies focus on quickly filling a position with a candidate who can do the job, or subconsciously hire people who reflect the makeup of the team
3 min read
Before You Decide to Expand, Answer These 3 Questions
Growth

Before You Decide to Expand, Answer These 3 Questions

Bigger is not always better.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.