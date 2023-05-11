For Subscribers

Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.

Maybe you see personal brands as indulgent and self-centered, or a waste of time better spent on other tasks. But consider this.

learn more about Adam Bornstein

By Adam Bornstein

Federico Gastaldi

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Every founder seems to have a personal brand, but it doesn't appeal to me. Do I really need to do this? — Eloise, San Diego

Before I answer your question, consider the following scenario:

Imagine comparing two people who work for you. One employee does everything that you ask of them. The other does that, too — but they also go above and beyond to identify opportunities outside of the job's general requirements. Not everything the second employee does is a hit, but a few things are, and those uncharted opportunities add asymmetrical upside to your business. Which employee does more to help your company?

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Social Media Growth Strategies Personal Branding Problem Solving Customer Engagement Premium

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Employee Experience & Recruiting

High Performers Are 400% More Productive Than Average Employees. Keeping Them Takes More Than Money.

The competition for top talent shows no signs of easing, which means the companies that nurture and retain their best performers will come out ahead.

By Ryan Wong

Business News

7 Big Announcements From Google I/O 2023: Google Isn't Holding Back On AI

Along with announcing a new smartphone and tablet during its annual Google I/O developer conference, the company also unveiled a series of AI-powered updates that will be integrated in search, Google Workspace, and more.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Marketing

WordLift AI SEO Tool Shows You How to Enhance You Site's SEO for $79

This AI plugin for Google Sheets could help your business get more traffic.

By Entrepreneur Store

Starting a Business

5 Things You Really Need to Do When Starting Your Own Business

It's wonderful to imagine that when you start a business, you'll instantly be successful. That's not always what the first year of entrepreneurship looks like. Here are five things you can do to jumpstart your momentum.

By Amy M Chambers