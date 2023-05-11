Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
Maybe you see personal brands as indulgent and self-centered, or a waste of time better spent on other tasks. But consider this.
Q: Every founder seems to have a personal brand, but it doesn't appeal to me. Do I really need to do this? — Eloise, San Diego
Before I answer your question, consider the following scenario:
Imagine comparing two people who work for you. One employee does everything that you ask of them. The other does that, too — but they also go above and beyond to identify opportunities outside of the job's general requirements. Not everything the second employee does is a hit, but a few things are, and those uncharted opportunities add asymmetrical upside to your business. Which employee does more to help your company?
