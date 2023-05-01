Entrepreneur | May 2023

Signing out of account, Standby...
May 2023
May 2023
Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede Drove $200 Million In Annual Sales With Size-Inclusive Fashion Brand, Good American, by Connecting Deeply With Their Clientele
From the beginning, Good American wanted to reach a customer that other designers overlooked. That hasn't come without its challenges.
On Busy Days, Get Some Stress Relief With These Tech Toys for Grown Ups
From a Lego rendition of Van Gogh's "Starry Night," to a robotic mower that cuts the grass for you.
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
Maybe you see personal brands as indulgent and self-centered, or a waste of time better spent on other tasks. But consider this.
Want Hockeystick Growth? Try These Strategies from Airbnb, Slack, Instacart, Dropbox and Netflix
When you look at stories from the early years at these and other hugely successful companies, three trends emerge.
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
Kristina Saffran spent years in the nonprofit world figuring out the most evidence-based treatments, and then built a company on that knowledge.
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time
We asked six CEO and founders to tell us the "conventional wisdom" they most disagree with. Here is a collection of what we've heard.
Here's Why More Creative People Should Be In Leadership Roles, According to Advertising Legend David Droga
The founder of Droga5 explains why there should be more creatives in the C-suite, and why creatives should start seeing themselves as business leaders.
This Father-Son Team Became the Top Dogtopia Franchisees In Record Time. Here's How They Did It.
They went into business knowing exactly what their value proposition would be.
Want Your Boss's Job? Here's How 8 Employees Became Franchisees.
You can learn a lot from their journeys up the ladder.
These Two Young Franchisees Have 28 MyEyelab Locations. They Did It By Embracing Weakness.
Zain Attawala and Sagar Panjwani think too many entrepreneurs think they have to be good at everything.
Google's 'Moonshot Factory' Is Known for Wild, World-Changing Ideas. Here's What It Took For One of Them to a Become a Real World Startup.
Kathy Hannun, the founder of geothermal energy company Dandelion, believed she could make cheap, sustainable home heating and cooling accessible to the masses. Here's what she learned along the way.
The Top 150 New and Emerging Franchise Brands of 2023
These brands are fresh, new, innovative, and looking for forward-thinkers just like you.
Managing Your Time Well Won't Make You More Productive. But This Will.
A psychotherapist's new book taught me to rethink "relentlessness."
These Are the Top 200 Global Franchise Brands in 2023
Want to go international? Here are the brands worth buying into right now.
