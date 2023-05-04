For Subscribers

Here's Why More Creative People Should Be In Leadership Roles, According to Advertising Legend David Droga

The founder of Droga5 explains why there should be more creatives in the C-suite, and why creatives should start seeing themselves as business leaders.

learn more about Jason Feifer

By Jason Feifer

Courtesy of David Droga

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

David Droga is a CEO. But for a long time, he chose to go by a different title: Creative Chairman. This wasn't one of those cutesy titles, like Chief Fun Officer, that founders and CEOs have been giving themselves for years.

To Droga, the title reminded him of his purpose. He rose to prominence with the advertising agency he founded called Droga5, where he became the most-awarded creative at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — and where, he admits, he didn't need a specific job title at all.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership Creativity Creative Entrepreneur

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

I Was Experiencing Extreme Burnout Until I Practiced These 3 Things to Come Out Stronger

Learn how to fight mental burnout and become a better entrepreneur with these three simple practices that most already know but often forget about.

By Ron Lieback

By Sam Silverman

Devices

Stay Connected With a $22 Cable Compatible With Almost Any Smart Device

Keep batteries and productivity high with this 6-in-1 cable.

By Entrepreneur Store

Franchise

This Father-Son Team Became the Top Dogtopia Franchisees In Record Time. Here's How They Did It.

They went into business knowing exactly what their value proposition would be.

By Kim Kavin

Growing a Business

Uplifting Other Local Businesses to Help Your Own Business Reach New Heights

Any coffee house can serve drinks and food, but those that serve their community are truly special. Hear from owner Taren Kilebrew on how she uplifts local businesses, fellow entrepreneurs, and the next generation of business owners.

By Emily Washcovick

By Entrepreneur Staff