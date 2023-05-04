The founder of Droga5 explains why there should be more creatives in the C-suite, and why creatives should start seeing themselves as business leaders.

David Droga is a CEO. But for a long time, he chose to go by a different title: Creative Chairman. This wasn't one of those cutesy titles, like Chief Fun Officer, that founders and CEOs have been giving themselves for years.

To Droga, the title reminded him of his purpose. He rose to prominence with the advertising agency he founded called Droga5, where he became the most-awarded creative at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — and where, he admits, he didn't need a specific job title at all.