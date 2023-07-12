Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

At 13, I Started a Company of Kids Showing Grandparents How to Use Computers. The Matching Shirts We Wore Taught Me An Important Lesson. The shirts were the first customer-focused system I ever built.

By John Winner

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Everything I do today in business can be traced back to lessons I learned when starting my first company at the age of 13. That's why I still hang on to my first uniform: an oversized yellow Tommy Bahama shirt emblazoned with an orange and black logo for "Winner Computing." It looks like something a retiree would wear to a bowling alley, which perhaps explains why it was a hit with the customers in my gray-haired South Florida neighborhood.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Marketing Inspiration Entrepreneurs Trust Lessons Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bank of America Slammed With $250 Million Fine for Opening Fake Accounts, Double-Dipping Charges — Here's How to Find Out If You Qualify for Payment

At least as far back as 2012, bank employees created unauthorized credit card accounts in customers' names to boost sales and better evaluations.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'This Is Wild': Internet Is Losing It Over Burger King's 20-Slice Cheese Sandwich

The bizarre creation just hit menus in Thailand.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Newsletters Aren't Dead — And They Can Help You Make Money. Here's How Newsletters Are Providing a Unique Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

Leverage newsletters to create new possibilities for your business, build your personal brand and cultivate a powerful audience.

By Arian Adeli
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How to Give Constructive Feedback That Actually Empowers Others

Learn how feedback can transform even negative situations into opportunities for growth-characterize feedback as a catalyst for progress.

By Murali Nethi
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Marketing

YouTube vs. Facebook Ads: Which Is Better? Here's Your Answer

Facebook's great marketing results are things of the past thanks to privacy policy changes, but is YouTube truly better for advertising?

By Corey Zieman