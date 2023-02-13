Want To Go Viral? Create Something That Evokes This Feeling

You know it when you see it, and you don't have to be a comedic genius to make it work for you.

This story appears in the January 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Right?!

That word can be the key to viral success, according to people who regularly crank out internet-stopping memes and brand videos. But to be clear, you shouldn't say "right?!" in a video yourself. Instead, you must make videos that inspire your viewers to say it.