Chains from Dunkin’ to Subway are kicking off 2026 with protein-heavy launches, pushing the nutrient from niche fitness trend to mainstream menu staple. The shift reflects growing demand for high-protein options fueled partly by weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound that encourage smaller, protein-forward meals.

Dunkin’ added Protein Milk to its menu this week, letting customers boost coffees and lattes with 15 grams of protein. Subway rolled out Protein Pockets, soft tortilla wraps with over 20 grams of protein. Blaze Pizza launched a “Protein-zza” with cauliflower crust and double chicken marketed as GLP-1-friendly. Jack in the Box took its Protein Bowls nationwide with up to 35 grams per serving.

The trend started gaining momentum last fall when Starbucks added protein lattes and cold foam. Chipotle unveiled its first High Protein Menu in December, explicitly targeting GLP-1 users. Even wellness-focused chains like El Pollo Loco are doubling chicken on salads to push past 50 grams of protein.

Read more