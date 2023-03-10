Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza

Build-your-own pizza
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#318 Ranked #264 last year
Initial investment
$624K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
336
Get what you 'knead' with Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza! Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is a modern-day pizza franchise that was founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel in 2012. The franchise focuses on serving its customers with custom-ordered delicious pizza through quick and safe order pickup systems. Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza has grown to become one of the more well-known pizza franchises.

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is proud of what it believes to be fantastic chefs and superior restaurant design. The franchise is passionate about protecting the planet; the company uses straws, cups, and lids made from compostable plant material, not petroleum. Additionally, packaging used at Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is recyclable and made from compostable post-consumer reclaimed material. Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza had more than 325 franchised restaurants around the world, including more than 290 in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Franchise

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is gaining momentum and expanding across the country while building a cult-like following among pizza lovers. By starting this pizza franchise, you may not have to build a customer base from scratch, as you would with most businesses. 

Another great reason to start this franchise is that they offer a unique menu set-up. Most pizza places have only a select number of specialty pizzas and push their customers towards the larger pizzas. With a fresh perspective, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza uses assembly-style organization to make it easier for customers to order personal pies. Instead of kids fighting over two topping options, everybody may be able to get what they want. 

What Might Make a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is actively looking to expand, and there may not be a better time to start than now. By opening a Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza franchise, you will likely have access to the brand's registered and reputable trademark, vendors, website, training, recipes and procedures, online ordering, and gift card program. 

To be part of the Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to open and operate a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, you'll want to evaluate the demand and competition in your community. You will likely have the chance to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza team. If your available liquid capital matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza franchise. 

During the onboarding process with Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, you will likely benefit from their training program and a pool of knowledge from experts who have been at it for years. By joining this well-established restaurant, you will get a wide range of support for your new business. So when things heat up in the kitchen, you'll have a strong corporate brand to keep you pushing forward with your new franchise. 

After this, you can begin training and become the latest Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza franchisee. If you've got the dough, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza offers the opportunity. 

Company Overview

About Blaze Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Blaze Pizza LLC
Leadership
Mandy Shaw, CEO
Corporate Address
35 N. Lake Ave., #810
Pasadena, CA 91101
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
72
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
336 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Blaze Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$624,400 - $1,106,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Blaze Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
75 hours
Classroom Training
5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Blaze Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Blaze Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #318 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #192 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #8 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

