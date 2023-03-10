Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#318 Ranked #264 last year
Initial investment
-
$624K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
-
336
Get what you 'knead' with Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza! Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is a modern-day pizza franchise that was founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel in 2012. The franchise focuses on serving its customers with custom-ordered delicious pizza through quick and safe order pickup systems. Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza has grown to become one of the more well-known pizza franchises.
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is proud of what it believes to be fantastic chefs and superior restaurant design. The franchise is passionate about protecting the planet; the company uses straws, cups, and lids made from compostable plant material, not petroleum. Additionally, packaging used at Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is recyclable and made from compostable post-consumer reclaimed material. Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza had more than 325 franchised restaurants around the world, including more than 290 in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Franchise
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is gaining momentum and expanding across the country while building a cult-like following among pizza lovers. By starting this pizza franchise, you may not have to build a customer base from scratch, as you would with most businesses.
Another great reason to start this franchise is that they offer a unique menu set-up. Most pizza places have only a select number of specialty pizzas and push their customers towards the larger pizzas. With a fresh perspective, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza uses assembly-style organization to make it easier for customers to order personal pies. Instead of kids fighting over two topping options, everybody may be able to get what they want.
What Might Make a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is actively looking to expand, and there may not be a better time to start than now. By opening a Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza franchise, you will likely have access to the brand's registered and reputable trademark, vendors, website, training, recipes and procedures, online ordering, and gift card program.
To be part of the Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to open and operate a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Franchise
Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, you'll want to evaluate the demand and competition in your community. You will likely have the chance to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza team. If your available liquid capital matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza franchise.
During the onboarding process with Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, you will likely benefit from their training program and a pool of knowledge from experts who have been at it for years. By joining this well-established restaurant, you will get a wide range of support for your new business. So when things heat up in the kitchen, you'll have a strong corporate brand to keep you pushing forward with your new franchise.
After this, you can begin training and become the latest Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza franchisee. If you've got the dough, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza offers the opportunity.
Company Overview
About Blaze Pizza
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 72
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 336 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Blaze Pizza franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $624,400 - $1,106,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Blaze Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 75 hours
- Classroom Training
- 5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Blaze Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Blaze Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
