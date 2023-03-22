BooXkeeping
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$40K - $65K
Units as of 2022
3 200.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, BooXkeeping provides to businesses, mostly small and medium-sized mainly, outsourced bookkeeping services for an affordable price within the United States.

BooXkeeping’s main mission is to make the financial process, including bookkeeping, financial data entry, reporting, and billing, as efficient and easy as possible. The company's primary goal is to bring clients' financial matters to a point where they will be aware of what is going on with their business with little effort. 

Why You May Want To Start a BooXkeeping Franchise

BooXkeeping’s central commitment is to offer capable staff, competitive market pricing, and a quick turn-around process. The company offers multiple services for small and medium-sized businesses. These services include franchise bookkeeping, white label services, and bookkeeping for clients.

BooXkeeping is ideal for goal-oriented franchisees who enjoy dealing with numbers and pay attention to detail. BooXkeeping allows the franchisee to set their own pace backed by a trusted brand and support system.

BooXkeeping franchisees don’t need to have any experience related to the financial field to start a location. However, you may want to hire a few bookkeepers to help your location succeed as you get settled in your new role as a BooXkeeping franchisee.

What Might Make a BooXkeeping Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a BooXkeeping franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a BooXkeeping franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the BooXkeeping brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, local online presence, local marketing, and research. BooXkeeping franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with your attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a BooXkeeping franchise.

How To Open a BooXkeeping Franchise

To be part of the BooXkeeping team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a BooXkeeping franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a BooXkeeping franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with BooXkeeping, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the BooXkeeping franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About BooXkeeping

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services
Founded
2011
Parent Company
BooXkeeping Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Max Emma, CEO
Corporate Address
9550 S. Eastern Ave., #253
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a BooXkeeping franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$14,995 - $29,995
Initial Investment
$40,242 - $65,242
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
BooXkeeping has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like BooXkeeping? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to BooXkeeping.

Brightway Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #153
Learn More

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing
Ranked #201
Learn More

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing