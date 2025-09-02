Starbucks Bets Big on Protein Cold Foam, Protein Lattes Hitting Menus This Month: 'Growing Consumer Demand' Starbucks announced on Tuesday that the coffee giant is "all in" on protein.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Starbucks announced new protein options on Tuesday that lets customers add approximately 15 to 36 grams per grande beverage.
  • Options include Protein Cold Foam toppers and a new line of Protein Lattes made with protein-boosted milk.
  • The protein options arrive September 29.

Starbucks revealed its protein lineup on Tuesday, and the company is going "all in," according to a press release.

Starbucks coffeehouses in the U.S. and Canada will offer a Protein Cold Foam topper alongside a new line of Protein Lattes starting September 29. The lattes are made with protein-boosted milk.

"As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we're focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers," said Tressie Leiberman, Starbucks' global chief brand officer, in the release. "Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium, and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver."

Starbucks says its Protein Cold Foam has been used in one out of every seven beverages since the company began testing the foam in July. The company also says the demand is there — 70% of Americans surveyed said they were interested in consuming more protein, according to the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey.

Starbucks

The new drinks are customizable with sugar-free and unsweetened options.

What Is Starbucks Protein Cold Foam?

According to Starbucks, the foam is a "creamy, frothy topping that adds texture and flavor to any cold coffee, tea, or Refreshers, creating a delicious, layered drink" and adds 19 to 26 grams of protein per Grande beverage.

It also comes in various flavors (banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, and plain), and seasonal flavors, including pumpkin and pecan.

The new lattes, meanwhile, offer even more protein: 27 to 36 grams worth. Rather than the foam topper, these drinks are crafted with the newly introduced protein-rich milk.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

