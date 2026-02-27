The money flowing into AI just hit historic levels. OpenAI announced Friday it raised $110 billion—one of the largest private funding rounds ever. Amazon kicked in $50 billion and Nvidia and SoftBank each added $30 billion. The round values OpenAI at $730 billion, doubling its $300 billion valuation from just 11 months ago.

OpenAI’s numbers keep scaling. ChatGPT now has 900 million weekly active users and 50 million paying subscribers, while 9 million businesses rely on the platform for work. Weekly users of Codex, its coding assistant, have tripled this year to 1.6 million.

“Building AI that works for everyone will require deep collaboration across the stack,” CEO Sam Altman said. The funding includes major infrastructure partnerships with Amazon and Nvidia, with OpenAI committing to consume billions in cloud services and computing power.

