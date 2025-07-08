The coffee giant is also launching a new egg bite made with avocado oil.

Canola oil, a seed oil made by crushing canola seeds, is used in several Starbucks food items in the U.S., from the popular egg white and roasted red pepper bites to its sandwiches. But that may soon change.

Bloomberg is reporting that the coffeehouse is exploring how to remove seed oils, including canola, from its lineup. A Starbucks spokesperson told the outlet that the company is also adding a new egg bite option to its menu made with avocado oil.

Last month, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol met with the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to discuss health and the company's menu. Seed oils are a top talking point for Kennedy, which he says are ultra-processed and linked to chronic diseases. His administration suggests using beef tallow, or rendered beef fat, instead of seed oils.

Salad chain Sweetgreen and burger chain Steak 'n Shake have already made the switch.

"We have made a commitment to remove seed oils from our restaurants," Steak 'n Shake wrote on its website. "Our fries, onion rings and chicken tenders are now cooked in 100% beef tallow in our restaurants."

Yesterday, I met with @Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who shared the company's plans to further MAHA its menu. I was pleased to learn that Starbucks' food and beverages already avoid artificial dyes, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and other… pic.twitter.com/F2O9wHpVFW — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 18, 2025

Still, scientists say seed oils are safe for consumption in moderation, and the FDA says that when substituted for fats or oils high in saturated fat, like beef tallow, using canola oil may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

There have also been a number of analyses that indicate seed oils do not impact inflammation, Bloomberg notes.

