If you want to use the restroom, work remotely, or sit to chat with friends, you'll need to be a paying customer.

Starbucks is reversing its open-door policy to set "clear expectations" for how people (paying and non-paying) use the coffee chain's space.

And according to a new "Code of Conduct" posted on Starbucks' website, non-paying patrons are not welcome.

"We want to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers," the statement reads. "Starbucks spaces are for use by our partners and customers – this includes our cafes, patios and restrooms."

The statement also notes that Starbucks "may ask for help from law enforcement" if someone is not following the code of conduct and is asked to leave the store.

"We can create a better environment for everyone," said Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson, in a statement.

The policy also bans vaping, smoking, drug use, panhandling, consuming outside alcohol, and discrimination or harassment.

New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccols, who joined the Seattle-based company in September, wrote a statement during his first week that notes how he wants Starbucks to return to its coffeehouse roots to improve lagging sales.

"We're getting back to Starbucks. We're refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas," he wrote. "This is our enduring identity. We will innovate from here."

The open-door policy began in 2018 after a video went viral showing two Black men being arrested for refusing to leave a Starbucks for not being paying customers. They were there for a business meeting, per the AP.

"We don't want to become a public bathroom, but we're going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key," said then-Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, at the time, per the AP.