Starbucks Introduces a Strict New Dress Code for Baristas in All Stores The coffeehouse is taking a more uniform approach to in-store dressing.

By Erin Davis

Provided by Starbucks

Starbucks wants the green apron to be the star of the show.

Starting May 12, Starbucks is "evolving" its dress code in all stores that will allow its "iconic green apron to shine," the company announced on its blog.

The new "simplified color options" will "create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America," the company wrote.

Since taking over as CEO in September 2024, Chief Executive Brian Niccol has implemented a slew of changes to improve lagging sales. This includes cutting 30% of its menu, adding new directives like making coffee in under four minutes, and writing customers' names down with Sharpies on their cups.

What Is the New Starbucks Barista Dress Code?

Starbucks is calling the new dress code a "more defined color palette," which means a solid black (only) crewneck, collared, or button-up shirt in either short and long-sleeves.

For bottoms, crewmembers can wear "any shade" of khaki, black, or blue denim. The company said it is also making a new line of company-branded T-shirts that will be "available to partners, who will receive two at no cost."

The AP notes that in 2019, Starbucks began allowing one facial piercing for its front-facing employees, and that still stands with the new dress code.

Starbucks has more than 40,000 stores worldwide, with 16,941 in the U.S. The company has used the green apron as its symbol since 1987.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

