Starbucks Is Cutting 13 Drinks From Its Menu Next Week. Here's What to Order While You Still Can. It's not great news for Frappuccino lovers.

By Erin Davis

Starbucks has been making a slew of changes in recent months as new CEO Brian Niccol tries to turn around the coffeehouse's lagging sales. It has revamped the code of conduct, added ceramic mugs, and capped mobile orders. On Monday, the company announced it was laying off 1,100 corporate jobs.

Now, the coffee giant is also cutting its menu.

In an announcement posted to the company's website, Starbucks said it would eliminate 30% of its menu by the end of fiscal year 2025 in the U.S. The cuts begin next week on Tuesday, March 4.

"We're simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence," the statement says. "This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company."

Despite the cuts (see full list below), Starbucks is still adding new items. The announcement touts its recently launched "premium" Cortado espresso beverage, which "has already performed beyond our expectations."

Starbucks will also bring back its Lavender beverages lineup this spring and introduce an "Iced Cherry Chai" and "Jalapeño Chicken Pocket" sandwich.   

Related: 'Necessary Change': Starbucks Is Laying Off 1,100 Corporate Workers and Eliminating Open Roles

"We're helping to create a more intentional, thoughtful experience for our customers — one where every drink is handcrafted with precision and care," the company said.

Starbucks shared the full list of the drinks that will be eliminated with The Associated Press. Here's what is being cut next week.

  1. Iced Matcha Lemonade
  2. Espresso Frappuccino
  3. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
  4. Java Chip Frappuccino
  5. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
  6. Chai Crème Frappuccino
  7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino
  8. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
  9. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino
  10. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino
  11. White Hot Chocolate
  12. Royal English Breakfast Latte
  13. Honey Almondmilk Flat White
Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

