Starbucks has been making a slew of changes in recent months as new CEO Brian Niccol tries to turn around the coffeehouse's lagging sales. It has revamped the code of conduct, added ceramic mugs, and capped mobile orders. On Monday, the company announced it was laying off 1,100 corporate jobs.

Now, the coffee giant is also cutting its menu.

In an announcement posted to the company's website, Starbucks said it would eliminate 30% of its menu by the end of fiscal year 2025 in the U.S. The cuts begin next week on Tuesday, March 4.

"We're simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence," the statement says. "This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company."

Despite the cuts (see full list below), Starbucks is still adding new items. The announcement touts its recently launched "premium" Cortado espresso beverage, which "has already performed beyond our expectations."

Starbucks will also bring back its Lavender beverages lineup this spring and introduce an "Iced Cherry Chai" and "Jalapeño Chicken Pocket" sandwich.

"We're helping to create a more intentional, thoughtful experience for our customers — one where every drink is handcrafted with precision and care," the company said.

Starbucks shared the full list of the drinks that will be eliminated with The Associated Press. Here's what is being cut next week.