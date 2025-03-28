Starbucks has reportedly set drink-making goal times for its baristas. Here's how long your next order could take.

Four minutes is the new goal time for your Starbucks order, even during rush hour.

According to training documents viewed by Bloomberg News, in-store and drive-thru orders should be crafted within four minutes of being placed. The wait for mobile and delivery orders should be ready within 12 minutes of purchase time.

Starbucks also recently reduced the maximum number of drinks that can be placed on a mobile order, from 15 to 12. Bloomberg previously reported that Starbucks is testing an algorithm to sequence mobile orders with pickup time slots.

It is not known if there were goal times for crafting drinks previously, though it has not been reported if so.

As part of CEO Brian Niccol's effort to turn around the coffee giant's lagging sales, Starbucks has made a spate of recent changes, including adding ceramic mugs for people who want to hang around, revamping its code of conduct, and plans to reduce the menu by 30% in the fall, a.k.a. Pumpkin Spice Latte season. The coffeehouse already cut 13 drinks from its menu earlier this month.

Starbucks also laid off 1,100 corporate workers in February.

Starbucks has around 11,000 company-owned stores in North America.

