These 5 Tech Gadgets Will Up Your Productivity — and Make Life More Fun

Image Credit: Courtesy of Wacaco

1. A portable pick-me-up.

Few things derail productivity like the afternoon slump.

The 1.5-pound Wacaco Pixapresso [$160; wacaco.com] can get you back on track in just three minutes. Its built-in, rechargeable battery heats enough water for a fresh espresso shot without the fuss — perfect at your desk, in a hotel room, or on the road. The compact brewer is about the size of an insulated water bottle and even stores a cup onboard. Recharge via USB in about 2.5 hours and expect roughly five shots, from ground coffee or Nespresso pods, per charge.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Logitech

2. The self-charging portable keyboard.

Even the light from your desk lamp is enough to charge this handy keyboard. The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ Wireless Keyboard K980 [$100; logitech.com] connects to up to three devices, letting you switch seamlessly between your computer, tablet, and phone. Once fully charged, it runs for up to four months in complete darkness, so you’ll effectively never run out of power. Its rechargeable cell, hidden under a discreet solar panel, is built to last at least a decade, and the keys are engineered to withstand up to 10 million strokes.

Image Credit: Courtesy of XGIMI

3. A travel-ready projector.

The XGIMI MoGo 4 [$499; us.xgimi.com] comes with a built-in stand that lets you easily tilt and pivot the projector to fit almost any wall or screen. About the size of a coffee thermos, it runs for roughly 2.5 hours on its battery while streaming Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, or any of over 10,000 apps and 800 free channels — all with punchy sound from dual Harman Kardon speakers. With 450 ISO lumens, expect a crisp display up to 120 inches. It’s perfect for presentations too, with an HDMI input.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Soundcore

4. Your tiny transcriber.

When you’re not distracted by taking notes, meetings become far more productive. The Soundcore Work [$160 plus a $240 annual subscription for more advanced features; soundcore.com] handles that for you. Just place it in the center of a conference table or desk, and it captures and transcribes every voice in more than 100 languages using GPT. It’s about the size of a coin, so you can also wear it as a personal mic to record notes on the go. Hear something worth flagging? Double-tap the device, and it’ll highlight that exact moment in the transcript for review later.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Eufy

5. A spot-scrubbing vacuum.

After robot vacuums conquered dust, crumbs, and even mopping, one challenge remained: stains. The Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 [$1,400; eufy.com] doesn’t scrub out pet messes or coffee spills on its own, but it helps you handle them fast. Its dock includes a built-in, corded, portable stain remover ready to go. Between bigger messes, the E28 roams your floors, using its rotating brush to reach deep into corners and suck up both wet and dry debris. Crumbs, spills, and gunk are collected in larger holding tanks.