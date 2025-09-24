5 Tech Products to Put Your Mind at Ease
With Emmy Award-winning tech expert Mario Armstrong’s top finds, your 9-to-5 will have more joys and fewer frustrations — and your downtime will benefit too.
This story appears in the January 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Being productive is about more than hustle. Your environment and your tools can have a big impact. Is your workspace space cluttered? Is it beautiful, or depressing? Is your Wi-Fi dependable? Are you getting enough sleep? Here, we share some tech picks that address the myriad factors that help or hurt your chances of hitting that deadline.
1. Earbuds for an easy night.
If you need white noise to fall asleep or are a light sleeper, the Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds [$229; soundcore.com] can help — on the road or at home with a partner. With memory foam tips and a secure silicone fin, these tiny buds stay put, and once the case detects snoring, the active noise-canceling masks its pitch, keeping you asleep. Prefer white noise? Soundcore’s app lets you customize a relaxing soundtrack, and the earbuds last nine hours on a full charge — enough to get through a whole night.
2. Art that’s easy on the eyes.
With this digital art frame, you can refresh your office decor with a swipe of the app. The 4.4-pound InkPoster Affresco 13.3″ [$700; inkposter.com] stands apart because of what it lacks (glare!) and what it provides (authenticity!). Its 1,200-by-1,600-resolution E Ink Spectra 6 display runs on a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts about a year per charge. Access thousands of faithfully recreated ink-on-paper designs with a matte, glare-free finish and swap them out using the app — no subscription required.
3. A dock that declutters.
The Gitryin Desktop Charging Station 12-in-1 [$173; gitryin.com] is built for home and travel, offering eight surge-protected AC outlets for desktop devices like computers and lamps. Inside, four of those outlets are designed to work with Gitryin’s 40-watt chargers, with USB-C or Lightning cables that retract to keep your desk tidy. Pull those chargers out for on-the-go use, where the extra USB-C input can power a phone, watch, or earbuds.
4. Wi-Fi for wanderers.
Working on the road? The TP-Link BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router [$140; tp-link.com] is about the size of a deck of cards and helps you connect from anywhere. When you’re on a public Wi-Fi, use it to bypass log-in pages. It supports roughly 35 different VPN providers to enhance your online security. The router doesn’t have a battery, so you’ll need to supply 5 volts using almost any charger. In situations where hotels or cruise ships limit your number of connected devices, TP-Link lets you share a single connection with multiple devices.
5. The transformer of travel bags.
While big bags get all the attention, savvy travelers know a good day-bag can make a trip, whether as a personal item tote for seat 16A or a sack for essentials around town. For shorter trips where a carry-on fits the bill, the bulk storage in the Cotopaxi Allpa 50L Adventure Travel Pack [$300; cotopaxi.com] has room for your packing cubes, kicks, and a 16-inch laptop. The 8-liter sling bag that zips on top makes getting to your destination — and exploring it once you arrive — easier.
