How to Build an ADA-Compliant Website — and Avoid Costly Legal Fees
A practical founder’s guide to ADA website compliance, covering tools, timelines, real costs, WCAG 2.1 AA standards and how to protect your business from lawsuits.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Key Takeaways
- If you’re building or maintaining a website in 2025, accessibility isn’t optional. Early investment saves money, time, and legal exposure.
- This step-by-step guide will teach you how to build an ADA-compliant website and walk you through the tools, timelines and costs you need to be aware of.
Three months ago, a founder contacted me in a panic. His ecommerce company had just received a demand letter alleging that his website violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. He had 30 days to respond with a remediation plan. “I thought we just needed to add that accessibility widget,” he told me. “Now our lawyer says we need to rebuild significant portions of the site. What do I actually need to do?”
I’ve had this conversation dozens of times. Between navigating my own website projects and consulting with businesses ranging from three-person startups to municipal governments, I’ve developed a clear understanding of what it actually takes to build and maintain ADA-compliant websites.
This guide is the resource I wish existed when I started: a practical, actionable roadmap that cuts through the confusion and gives you exactly what you need to know about tools, timelines and real costs.
Understanding the standard: WCAG 2.1 Level AA
Before diving into implementation, let’s establish what “ADA compliant” actually means for websites.
The Americans with Disabilities Act doesn’t explicitly mention websites because it was enacted in 1990 — before the modern web existed. However, courts have consistently ruled that websites are covered under Title III as places of public accommodation. In April 2024, the Department of Justice published a final rule under Title II establishing WCAG 2.1 Level AA as the technical standard for state and local government websites.
While this rule specifically targets public entities (with compliance deadlines in April 2026 and April 2027), it provides clear guidance for private businesses: WCAG 2.1 Level AA is the federal standard.
WCAG 2.1 Level AA includes 50 success criteria organized around four principles:
1. Perceivable: Information must be presentable in ways users can perceive (visual, auditory, tactile)
2. Operable: Users must be able to navigate and interact using various input methods
3. Understandable: Content must be readable and predictable
4. Robust: Content must work with current and future technologies
Let me break down what this means practically.
The essential requirements: What you must fix
From my auditing experience, these are the most common violations and the most critical to address:
1. Color Contrast
What it means: Text and background colors must have sufficient contrast ratios — 4.5:1 for normal text, 3:1 for large text.
Why it matters: Users with low vision, color blindness or age-related vision changes struggle to read low-contrast text.
How to fix it: Use tools like WebAIM’s Contrast Checker. Adjust your color palette to meet minimum ratios. This often means using darker text on lighter backgrounds or vice versa.
Time investment: 2-4 hours for small sites, 8-16 hours for complex sites
2. Alt text for images
What it means: Every image must have descriptive alternative text that conveys the same information as the image.
Why it matters: Screen readers announce alt text to users who can’t see images.
How to fix it: Write concise, descriptive alt text for every image. Decorative images should have empty alt attributes (alt=””).
Time investment: 15-30 seconds per image; multiply by total images
3. Keyboard navigation
What it means: All functionality must be accessible using only a keyboard (Tab, Enter, Space, Arrow keys).
Why it matters: Users with mobility impairments who can’t use a mouse rely on keyboard navigation.
How to fix it: Test your site using only Tab to navigate and Enter/Space to activate. Ensure all interactive elements (links, buttons, form fields, dropdown menus) are reachable and usable. Implement visible focus indicators.
Time investment: 20-40 hours for comprehensive implementation on complex sites
4. Form labels and error messages
What it means: Every form input must have a programmatically associated label. Error messages must be clear and descriptive.
Why it matters: Screen reader users need to know what each field expects. All users benefit from clear error guidance.
How to fix it: Use proper label elements linked to inputs. Provide specific error messages (“Email address must include @”) rather than generic ones (“Invalid input”).
Time investment: 1-2 hours per form
5. Heading structure
What it means: Headings must follow a logical hierarchy (H1, then H2, then H3) without skipping levels.
Why it matters: Screen reader users navigate by headings. Search engines use heading structure to understand content organization.
How to fix it: Audit your HTML. Ensure one H1 per page (usually the page title), then H2s for major sections, H3s for subsections. Never skip from H2 to H4.
Time investment: 4-8 hours for site-wide correction
6. Video captions and transcripts
What it means: All video content needs captions for audio. Audio-only content needs transcripts.
Why it matters: Deaf and hard-of-hearing users need text alternatives. Captions also benefit users in sound-sensitive environments.
How to fix it: Use YouTube’s auto-captioning (then edit for accuracy), generate captions using tools like Rev.com or create them manually. Provide downloadable transcripts for audio content.
Time investment: 5-10 minutes per minute of video for basic captioning
7. Link text
What it means: Link text must be descriptive. Avoid “click here” or “read more” without context.
Why it matters: Screen reader users often review links out of context. “Click here” doesn’t convey destination or purpose.
How to fix it: Use descriptive phrases: “Download the Q3 earnings report” instead of “Click here.”
Time investment: 2-4 hours for site-wide link text improvement
The implementation roadmap: 60-day plan
Based on projects I’ve managed, here’s a realistic timeline for getting a typical small business website to WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliance:
Week 1-2: Assessment
Action items:
Run automated scans using free tools (WAVE, axe DevTools)
Manually review your top 10-20 most important pages
Test keyboard navigation throughout the site
Test with a screen reader (NVDA on Windows or VoiceOver on Mac)
Document all issues by severity (critical, serious, moderate, minor)
Output: Comprehensive accessibility audit report with prioritized remediation list
Investment: 12-20 hours if doing internally; $2,000-$5,000 for a professional audit
Week 3-4: Critical fixes
Focus on: Issues that completely block access for users with disabilities
Fix keyboard navigation (ensure all interactive elements are accessible)
Add missing alt text to critical images
Correct severe color contrast issues
Fix form labels and validation errors
Implement skip navigation links
Investment: 30-50 development hours; $3,000-$7,500 if outsourcing
Week 5-6: Comprehensive remediation
Focus on: Secondary issues and polish
Complete alt text implementation
Fix remaining contrast issues
Correct heading hierarchy throughout the site
Improve link descriptiveness
Add captions to existing video content
Implement ARIA landmarks and labels where needed
Investment: 40-60 development hours; $4,000-$9,000 if outsourcing
Week 7: Testing and quality assurance
Action items:
Comprehensive keyboard navigation testing
Screen reader testing on major browsers
Automated scan to verify fixes
User testing with people who use assistive technology (if budget allows)
Investment: 12-20 hours; $1,500-$3,000
Week 8: Documentation and ongoing processes
Action items:
Create and publish an accessibility statement
Document internal accessibility guidelines for content creators
Establish a quarterly audit schedule
Implement accessibility checkpoints in the content workflow
Investment: 8-12 hours; $1,000-$1,500
Real costs: Budget planning
I’m often asked what accessibility “costs.” Here’s what I’ve seen across different types of websites:
Small business website (10-20 pages, simple structure)
Initial audit: $2,000-$3,000
Remediation: $3,000-$8,000
Total: $5,000-$11,000
Mid-size website (50-100 pages, moderate complexity)
Initial audit: $4,000-$7,000
Remediation: $10,000-$20,000
Total: $14,000-$27,000
Large website (200+ pages, complex functionality)
Initial audit: $8,000-$15,000
Remediation: $25,000-$50,000+
Total: $33,000-$65,000+
Ecommerce site (product catalog, transaction flows)
Initial audit: $6,000-$12,000
Remediation: $15,000-$35,000
Total: $21,000-$47,000
These ranges assume starting from a typical website with moderate accessibility debt. Sites built with accessibility in mind from the start can often achieve compliance for 20-30% less.
Tools: What I actually use
I’ve tested dozens of accessibility tools. Here’s what I recommend based on actual utility:
For automated testing (free)
WAVE (WebAIM): Browser extension that provides visual feedback on accessibility issues. Best for page-by-page review.
axe DevTools: Chrome/Firefox extension with detailed issue reporting. Better for developers.
Lighthouse: Built into Chrome DevTools. Provides accessibility scoring alongside performance metrics.
Critical reality check: Automated tools catch 30-40% of accessibility issues. They’re essential but insufficient. You must do manual testing.
For manual testing (free)
NVDA: Free screen reader for Windows. Essential for understanding how screen reader users experience your site.
VoiceOver: Built into macOS and iOS. Test with this if you’re Mac-based.
Keyboard-only navigation: Use Tab, Enter, Space and Arrow keys to navigate your site without a mouse. Free and essential.
For color contrast (free)
WebAIM Contrast Checker: Quick, simple, accurate. I use this daily.
Colorblindly: Chrome extension that simulates different types of color blindness.
For ongoing monitoring (paid)
While I don’t recommend specific monitoring platforms (since needs vary significantly), look for services that provide:
Automated scanning on a schedule
Issue tracking and prioritization
Integration with development workflows
Real human QA, not just automated results
Budget $200-$500/month for small sites, $500-$2,000/month for enterprise.
What about accessibility overlays and widgets?
This is the question I get most frequently, so let me be direct: Accessibility overlay widgets do not provide compliance and often create additional barriers.
In 2024, over 1,000 businesses using accessibility widgets were sued — representing more than 25% of all website ADA lawsuits. The Federal Trade Commission fined accessiBe $1 million for making false claims about ensuring ADA compliance.
These widgets don’t fix underlying code issues. They attempt to patch problems on the fly, often introducing new barriers in the process. Professional accessibility consultants uniformly advise against them.
If someone is selling you a “one-line of code” compliance solution, they’re selling you legal risk, not legal protection.
The accessibility statement: What to include
Every accessible website should have an accessibility statement. Here’s what I include when developing them for clients:
1. Commitment: State your commitment to accessibility.
2. Standards: Note you’re working toward WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliance.
3. Current status: Be honest about current compliance level.
4. Limitations: List any known issues you’re working to resolve.
5. Feedback mechanism: Provide a way for users to report barriers (email, phone, form).
6. Timeline: If you’re in active remediation, mention expected completion.
7. Contact: Provide specific contact information for accessibility concerns.
Be genuine. Don’t claim full compliance if you haven’t achieved it. Courts look more favorably on organizations making good-faith efforts with transparent communication than those making false claims.
Ongoing maintenance
Accessibility isn’t a one-time project. Websites change constantly. New content gets added, features get developed, and plugins get updated.
Based on my consulting work, plan for:
Monthly: Quick automated scans (1-2 hours)
Quarterly: Comprehensive manual review of new content (4-8 hours)
Annually: Full site audit (same scope as initial audit)
Ongoing costs: Budget $500-$2,000/month, depending on site complexity and update frequency.
When to get professional help
I’m pragmatic about DIY vs. professional services. Here’s when I recommend bringing in experts:
Get professional help if:
You’ve received a demand letter or lawsuit
You’re in a high-risk industry (finance, healthcare, education, government)
Your website has complex functionality (advanced forms, custom interactions, video platforms)
You need formal compliance documentation (VPAT, accessibility conformance report)
Your team lacks accessibility expertise
DIY is reasonable if:
You have a simple website (informational, low complexity)
You have technical team members willing to learn
You’re not facing immediate legal pressure
You can commit the time needed for learning and implementation
The bottom line
I’ve guided organizations through accessibility implementation ranging from three-week emergency remediations post-lawsuit to 18-month comprehensive transformations. The pattern is consistent: Early investment saves money, time, and legal exposure.
Building accessibility into your website from the start costs 20-30% of what retrofitting requires. Avoiding a lawsuit saves tens of thousands in legal fees alone. And reaching 70+ million Americans with disabilities expands your market in ways that far exceed your investment.
If you’re building or maintaining a website in 2025, accessibility isn’t optional. The question is whether you’ll address it strategically and cost-effectively now or reactively and expensively later.
