Key Takeaways Seek an advisor who understands the complexity of your wealth and can engage in terms of cash-flow strategy, entity structure, exit planning and succession — not just investment returns.

Insist on fiduciary alignment and transparency. A fiduciary advisor is legally obliged to put your interests ahead of their own.

Evaluate how services are structured, look for firms that use planning technology, and ask about the full scope of service.

Entrepreneurs are decisive by nature. But one critical decision that often gets deferred or approached too casually is the selection of a financial advisor. Many founders and business leaders wait until a major liquidity event or tax issue forces the conversation. That’s a missed opportunity.

Choosing the right advisor early can help preserve wealth, create flexibility and align your business and personal financial strategies well before the pressure is on.

Financial advisors, lawyers, accountants and investment bankers aren’t all built the same. Some are excellent at portfolio construction but fall short when it comes to complex planning or business integration. Others are tied to institutions that limit their objectivity. The right fit depends on where you are in your business lifecycle and what kind of support you actually need.

Here’s what to consider.

Understand your own complexity

Entrepreneurs and executives operate in a more complex financial environment than most individuals. Your assets may be illiquid, your income irregular and your tax exposure dynamic. If you’re still growing a business, your advisor should be able to engage in terms not just of investment returns, but also in terms of cash-flow strategy, entity structure, exit planning and succession.

If you’re a public company executive, issues like stock option planning, RSUs, trading windows and corporate governance rules all shape how you can access and manage wealth. The financial advisor should be fluent in these dynamics and have experience working with clients whose wealth is tied to business outcomes, not just market moves.

Insist on fiduciary alignment and transparency

The term “fiduciary” is worth clarifying. A fiduciary advisor is legally obliged to put your interests ahead of their own. This isn’t just a best practice; it’s a structural safeguard.

Advisors held to a fiduciary standard — typically those affiliated with Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms — are more likely to offer objective recommendations, transparent pricing and clear disclosure of potential conflicts.

In contrast, advisors tied to banks or brokerage firms may operate under the lower standard of “suitability,” and could be incentivized to recommend proprietary products.

With these distinctions in mind, ask any potential advisor the following:

Will you act as a fiduciary at all times?

Will you sign a fiduciary agreement?

How are you compensated, and do you (or does the firm you work for) receive any revenue as a result of managing my account other than from me?

These questions help clarify whether your advisor’s business model supports independent thinking, which is good for you — or product distribution, which isn’t.

Evaluate how services are structured

An important but often overlooked element in advisor selection is how advice is delivered and supported behind the scenes. An up-to-date, conflict-conscious structure separates three key functions.

Advice: The person or team providing guidance. Custody: The institution holding your assets securely. Product access: The universe of investments available to you.

When these roles are housed in separate entities, your advisor is more likely to act in your interest rather than follow incentives tied to proprietary products or institutional relationships. If you ever want to change one piece — say, your custodian — you won’t have to disrupt your entire advisory relationship. This model gives you more control, flexibility and transparency.

Don’t overlook technology and integration

The advisor’s platform should include more than spreadsheets and statements. Look for firms that use planning technology to model scenarios in real time, track tax exposures and integrate with your legal and accounting partners. Secure communication and document-sharing tools should be standard, not aspirational.

Ask about the full scope of service

Wealth management for entrepreneurs is about more than investments. It should include tax-aware planning, business continuity strategies, estate and philanthropic guidance and a structured client service process.

Ask how frequently meetings occur, whether the advisor works with other professionals in your network and how the firm manages feedback and performance reviews.

The real value of an advisor often lies in what happens outside of portfolio returns: anticipating challenges, planning across generations and keeping your goals central as your business evolves or exits.

What else to ask before you commit

Even the strongest referral warrants due diligence. Once you’ve established that an advisor operates under a fiduciary standard and offers the structural independence you expect, dig into how they actually serve clients. Ask:

What types of clients do you typically work with, and how do their needs compare to mine?

How do you define success in your client relationships, and how is progress measured over time?

What does your onboarding process look like, and who will I interact with day to day?

How do you stay current with issues affecting business owners and executives?

Can you walk me through a real (anonymized) example of how you helped a client solve a complex problem?

Can I speak to a few current clients with similar profiles?

If the advisor hesitates, deflects or offers generic answers to these questions, consider it a red flag. Transparency, specificity and situational relevance should be standard, especially at this level of engagement.

Putting it together

There’s a tendency to treat financial advisors like product providers, but for entrepreneurs, the relationship should feel more like a strategic partnership. You require someone who understands how your business success translates into personal wealth, who can spot issues before they become problems and who has the independence and infrastructure to act in your best interest.

A thoughtfully selected advisor brings structure, insight and accountability to decisions that carry high stakes. The earlier you establish that partnership, the more effectively you can make plans on your own terms.