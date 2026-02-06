Starting this spring in the U.S. and U.K., Spotify users will be able to purchase physical books through the music streaming app thanks to a partnership with Bookshop.org. Audiobook listeners can click a link to purchase a physical copy, with Bookshop.org handling the transaction.

Spotify has offered audiobooks since 2022, but the company says a large chunk of readers still want physical copies. The company is also adding a feature called Page Match that lets users switch between physical and digital copies.

The move is part of Spotify’s broader push beyond music streaming into podcasts, audiobooks, and now physical products. The partnership allows the platform to monetize its audiobook catalog in a new way while positioning itself as a one-stop shop for book discovery, no matter what the format.

