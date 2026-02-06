Say Goodbye to Minute Maid’s Frozen Orange Juice Can

For generations, families cracked open a can of Minute Maid frozen juice concentrate, dropped the cylinder into a pitcher and added water. Those days are gone. Coca-Cola announced it’s putting Minute Maid’s frozen juice concentrates on ice in the U.S. and Canada, ending an 80-year tradition that helped turn orange juice into a year-round breakfast staple.

The company cited “shifting consumer preferences” as consumers gravitate toward energy drinks and protein smoothies instead.

Minute Maid helped popularize orange juice starting in 1946, when it began shipping frozen concentrate nationwide. Coca-Cola acquired Minute Maid in 1960 and later introduced ready-to-drink refrigerated juice, which gradually eclipsed frozen concentrate. Tropicana and other brands still sell frozen concentrate, though the category continues to shrink.

