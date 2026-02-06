Want a Patriots or Seahawks Super Bowl jersey? Get in line. The NFL’s official jersey distributor, Fanatics, apologized this week after furious fans couldn’t find them anywhere. The company released a statement responding to backlash over low stock and quality complaints about its Super Bowl LX jerseys. “We’ve let Patriots and Seahawks fans down with product availability, we own that, and we are sorry,” the company said on X.

Fanatics blamed unprecedented demand after both teams drastically changed their fortunes — both went from missing the playoffs last season to reaching the Super Bowl. Patriots and Seahawks fans bought nearly 400% more jerseys since Thanksgiving compared to last year.

Fans online blitzed the company. “The Fanatics merch slop monopoly must be annihilated,” one X user posted. Another wrote that Fanatics “has destroyed sports merchandise.” Fanatics defended the quality of alternate jerseys despite “unflattering photos,” saying they’re identical to standard Nike replica jerseys. The company is in the midst of a 10-year partnership with the NFL that began in 2020.

