January Layoffs Hit Their Highest Level in 17 Years

The “no-hire, no-fire” era may be ending. U.S. employers announced 108,435 layoffs in January, the highest for any January since the 2009 financial crisis, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The total was up 118% from January 2025.

Companies announced just 5,306 new hires, the lowest January since 2009 when Challenger began tracking the data. Transportation had the highest level of cuts as UPS plans to eliminate more than 30,000 workers. Technology was second after Amazon announced 16,000 job cuts.

Andy Challenger told CNBC the high total signals employers set these plans at the end of 2025 and are “less-than-optimistic about the outlook for 2026.” Initial jobless claims totaled 231,000 for the week ended January 31, the highest since early December, though a brutal winter storm likely contributed to the spike.

Read more