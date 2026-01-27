/ Business News

Companies Are In ‘No-Hire, No-Fire’ Mode Right Now — And AI Is Partly to Blame

Companies are becoming more efficient without increasing headcount, creating a frozen job market.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Jan 27, 2026

Companies aren’t doing much hiring or firing lately, creating what economists call a “no-hire, no-fire” labor market. Data shows hiring rates among U.S. employers are at levels last seen a decade ago after the recession. Meanwhile, firing rates also remain relatively low, with December’s unemployment rate at 4.4%, according to Axios.

What’s going on? AI allows companies to handle growth without changing headcount. Rather than replacing existing workers, companies are using AI to take on new work that would have previously required additional hires. The trend is especially prevalent in customer support and engineering roles, where companies are hiring at roughly half their previous rates or close to zero in some cases.

But AI isn’t the only culprit. Other factors contributing to the frozen job market are higher interest rates and a hiring hangover from the pandemic era, particularly in tech.

Read more

Companies aren’t doing much hiring or firing lately, creating what economists call a “no-hire, no-fire” labor market. Data shows hiring rates among U.S. employers are at levels last seen a decade ago after the recession. Meanwhile, firing rates also remain relatively low, with December’s unemployment rate at 4.4%, according to Axios.

What’s going on? AI allows companies to handle growth without changing headcount. Rather than replacing existing workers, companies are using AI to take on new work that would have previously required additional hires. The trend is especially prevalent in customer support and engineering roles, where companies are hiring at roughly half their previous rates or close to zero in some cases.

But AI isn’t the only culprit. Other factors contributing to the frozen job market are higher interest rates and a hiring hangover from the pandemic era, particularly in tech.

Read more

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

Related Content