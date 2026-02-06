This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Just $199 for Entrepreneurs on a Budget

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Equipping yourself with a quality computer is essential for modern entrepreneurs. According to a recent Guidant Financial survey, 97% of businesses cost more than $50K to start. For solo entrepreneurs and startups who are watching every dollar, investing in quality tech often means choosing between reliability and affordability.

This refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air offers a solution for just $199.97, down from its original $999 price tag. Running a lean business doesn’t mean compromising on the tools you need. This MacBook Air delivers the essentials for managing day to day operations.

The 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor handles multitasking smoothly, whether you’re jumping between email, video calls with clients, or updating spreadsheets. The 128GB SSD provides enough storage for your important business documents, presentations, and financial records without the sluggishness of older hard drives.

Practical laptop features and capabilities

The 12-hour battery life proves particularly valuable for entrepreneurs who are working from coffee shops, coworking spaces, or traveling between client meetings. You can power through a full workday without searching for outlets or carrying bulky chargers. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity keep you connected to wireless networks and accessories wherever business takes you.

While this 2017 model updates only to macOS Monterey 12, it remains perfectly functional for core business tasks. Email, document creation, video conferencing, social media management, and web-based tools all run smoothly. For entrepreneurs who need a reliable secondary device or are just launching their venture, this provides excellent value without the premium price of newer models.

The Grade A/B refurbished rating means you might notice light cosmetic wear on the case, but the device functions like new. This practical investment is ideal for budget-conscious business owners looking to reduce startup costs and get to work.

Get this 13″ Apple MacBook Air (Refurbished) for $199.97 (reg. $999) while this fantastic deal is still available.

StackSocial prices subject to change.