Key Takeaways Tailor your job application to reflect relevant experience and expertise, targeting realistic roles based on your entrepreneurial history.

Differentiate yourself in a crowded job market by showcasing unique entrepreneurial accomplishments and relating them to potential job roles.

Update LinkedIn profiles with relevant titles and keywords, leverage your network and adapt your job search strategy as an entrepreneur.

If you’re thinking about quitting your business to return to a 9 to 5 gig, you’re far from alone. Over the last year, I’ve heard from a ton of entrepreneurs reaching out for advice on how to find a role in corporate, tech, and beyond. Between economic uncertainty, burnout and isolation, many founders are ready for stability, structure and a steady paycheck.

As an entrepreneur, positioning yourself for an in-house role is a unique challenge, since your experience is anything but ordinary. Additionally, it’s likely been several years (or decades) since you last looked for a role. The job market has changed rapidly, meaning old practices no longer work. Lastly, there’s more competition for fewer roles, meaning traditional job search advice is out of date.

Let’s explore how to best position yourself for an in-house role as an entrepreneur.

Be realistic about your target

It’s critical to pursue roles that align with both your experience and the company size you’re targeting. For example, if you founded a 10-person company, it might seem to make sense to target a VP or C-suite role at a Series A startup, but it’s more realistic to target a manager-level role at a global tech company. Many companies level roles based, in part, on team size, so let the job posting guide the roles you target.

Also, keep in mind that most employers are looking to hire specialists, not generalists. Unless you’re applying for a C-suite role, you want to avoid simply listing “CEO” on your resume. Instead, tailor your title to reflect the function of the role you’re pursuing, such as “Head of Engineering” or “Director of Product.”

Focus on your fabulousness

One of the biggest mistakes you can make in today’s saturated job market is blending in with fellow candidates. With many open roles receiving thousands of applications, you must clearly communicate what sets you apart if you want to stand a chance of landing an interview.

Don’t hide the fact that you ran a business. Own it. Importantly, though, don’t just provide a laundry list of your accomplishments. Connect the dots for the reader, showing how your experience is relevant to the role you’re pursuing. For example, one of my clients co-founded a company that was ultimately acquired by a Fortune 100 tech giant. He highlighted his experience scaling engineering teams and his readiness for leadership roles in hyper-growth startups.

Update your resume

If you’re an entrepreneur, it’s possible you haven’t written a resume in a decade or more. That’s perfectly okay. Use a target job posting as your guide, and pull language directly from it to ensure alignment. But don’t stop there. Include what makes your background unique.

You might be tempted to use your go-to AI chatbot to draft your resume, but please proceed with extreme caution, as you’ll probably end up sounding like every other applicant. Don’t involve AI until you’ve written all the details of your accomplishments. Then, if you want, AI can help you refine your content.

Your entrepreneurial experience is a value-add, but you must also speak the language of employers. Translate your achievements into metrics and outcomes like revenue growth, cost savings and team performance that are easy for hiring managers to digest.

Leverage LinkedIn to your advantage

LinkedIn may have been your go-to for client acquisition as an entrepreneur, but did you know it can also be a great tool for landing job interviews? In fact, an executive headhunter recently told me that nearly two-thirds of their successful placements came from a simple LinkedIn search, which underscores the importance of being findable on the platform.

However, the strategies that got you clients on the platform won’t necessarily work for getting a job. You must update your profile to be findable and appeal to employers. For instance, I recently reviewed the profile of an entrepreneur who was targeting CTO roles. His online presence was powerful, but he didn’t include the words “CTO” or “Chief Technology Officer” anywhere on his profile, making it nearly impossible for executive headhunters to find him. Incorporate the titles and keywords that match your target roles so you appear in the right searches.

Leverage your network

As an entrepreneur, you’ve likely built a robust network. Now’s the time to tap into it.

I recently coached a founder who wanted to move into an in-house leadership role. She knew a C-suite executive at nearly every company on her target list but had never told anyone she was job hunting. The moment she started sharing the fact that she was open to new opportunities, her network responded immediately. They sent roles, offered introductions and invited her to interview. It simply required her to take the first step.

Don’t assume that people know you’re job searching. Be proactive and clear about what you’re seeking so they can help you.

Ignore traditional job search advice

As your job search unfolds, you’ll likely be tempted to Google job search advice. Take what you find with a grain of salt, since much of what’s out there doesn’t apply to entrepreneurs. Your path is distinct, so your strategy should be, too.

Looking for a new role when you’ve worked for yourself requires a specific approach. You’ve built something from the ground up, worn multiple hats, navigated uncertainty and so much more. Employers will desire all of that if you help them understand its value.

Let’s be honest: Finding a job in the current market won’t be easy, but it’s far from impossible. Deploying these strategies will help you stand out among a sea of applicants. You’ve got this!

